Swifties Have Listened To 1989 (Taylor's Version), And They Can't Get Over The Album's 'Glow Up'

It’s been almost three years since Taylor Swift announced she would be re-recording her first six albums . Since then, the “Taylor’s Version” era of her career has proven to be a monumental moment for the artist. The subsequent re-release of Red (Taylor's Version) and Speak Now (Taylor's Version) created social media frenzies and helped the pop icon rake in millions in sales and streams. Now, 1989 (Taylor's Version) has been released, and its arrival on October 27 did not disappoint. In fact, the “Shake It Off” singer’s fans can’t stop talking about the "glow-up" her fifth album received.

To say that 1989 was a pivotal album in Taylor Swift’s career would be an understatement. The project spawned three #1 singles, won Swift two Grammys, and marked her full-fledged transition into pop music. So, her long-time fans were understandably eager to hear how she would revisit the record's beloved tracklist nine years after it was initially released.

Luckily for Swift and her legion of Swifties alike, the response to 1989 (Taylor’s Version) seems to be overwhelmingly positive. Based on reactions from fans on social media platforms, one emerging popular opinion seems to be that the re-recordings have given Swift a chance to showcase how much her musical sound has matured over the years. One fan on X (formerly Twitter) even used a side-by-side comparison of the bridge in “Out of the Woods” to prove that point – take a listen to it here:

You can clearly hear the difference, the clarity, the glow up🥹🫶🏼#1989TaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/ERYdGySl9LOctober 27, 2023 See more

The difference between the original 2014 recording and Taylor’s Version in 2023 is hard to miss – with new layered harmonies, a punchier bass line and a clearer, cleaner vocal tone elevating the fan-favorite song. In general, many Swifties are praising the production of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) for how clear and refreshing the production is, like this fan on X who offered an especially clever analogy:

Taylor Swift's Taylor's Version vocals are truly as crisp as the freshest Diet Coke.October 27, 2023 See more

If soft drinks aren’t your thing, another 1989 (Taylor’s Version) evangelist offered another take on how clear the “Bad Blood” singer’s vocal performance is:

IT SOUNDS LIKE HER VOICE WENT THROUGH A BRITA FILTER IT’S SO GOOD 🩵🤍 #1989TaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/9zzl0LAdjeOctober 27, 2023 See more

In other words, it seems like a lot of Swift’s fans are pleased with how much more mature she sounds in re-recordings of songs like “Blank Space” and “How You Get The Girl.” But more than just praising Taylor Swift for another masterful re-release, Swifties are also taking a moment to reflect on how they, too, have matured since 1989 first took the world by storm. One long-time Swiftie commemorated their journey with the album with an extremely on-point meme:

me listening to 1989 in 2014 vs me listening to 1989 (Taylor’s Version) in 2023 #1989TaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/bj4YZovO0KOctober 27, 2023 See more

With a fanbase as large as Taylor Swift’s, there’s sure to be a range of opinions on 1989 (Taylor’s Version). However, the Swifties who love it are not shy about yelling it from the rooftops (or at least, from their X timelines):

HER VOCALS ARE SO UNMATCHED ON THIS ALBUM I AM SO FLABBERGASTED SHE REALLY MEANT IT WHEN SHE SAID THIS IS HER FAVORITE RE-RECORDING!!! #1989TaylorsVersionOctober 27, 2023 See more

And for many of these devoted fans, who have watched their favorite singer grow over the last nine years, listening to 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is like a victory lap beyond their "Wildest Dreams":

1989 is OFFICIALLY THE BEST RE RECORDERED ALBUM SO FAR????#1989TaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/BuZGC0rpM1October 27, 2023 See more