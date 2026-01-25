How Travis Kelce (Allegedly) Supported Taylor Swift During Tense Conversations With Blake Lively

Fans’ long-held belief that Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s friendship has suffered due to the latter’s ongoing sexual harassment lawsuit against her It Ends With Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni was seemingly confirmed by text messages exchanged between the two. In the texts, both women acknowledge “a shift” in their relationship. Now, an insider is speaking out on how Travis Kelce felt and how he supported Swift through that.

Ever since Taylor Swift was first mentioned in Justin Baldoni’s countersuit against Blake Lively (which has since been thrown out), the singer’s team has denied that she was involved with the movie in any capacity other than licensing a song for its use. According to an alleged insider for The Sun, Travis Kelce was concerned for his now-fiancée, and he apparently wasn’t shy about sharing his opinion about Lively amidst the drama. The source said:

Travis really loves Taylor and isn’t afraid to speak up if he thinks it’s in her best interest. Things had become uncomfortable between Taylor and Blake, and although Taylor hadn’t said anything herself, Travis noticed the way Blake was speaking to her and felt it wasn’t right. He was very much in her ear, as he believed Blake’s behaviour toward Taylor felt off, and she should take a closer look at the dynamic, saying it wasn’t how a real friend should act.

Texts from December 2024 that were submitted as part of Blake Lively’s legal filing show the Gossip Girl alum expressing concern to Taylor Swift that something “may not be right” between them, and the Life of a Showgirl artist confirmed as much, writing in part:

I feel really bad saying anything about this because your texts have been so nice in their intent but your last few … it’s felt like I was reading a mass corporate email sent to 200 employees. You said the word ‘we’ like 18 times.

Just like Ryan Reynolds encouraged Blake Lively to address the issue directly with Taylor Swift, which Lively said in her texts, it sounds like Travis Kelce was encouraging Swift to be honest with her friend as well, as the insider continued:

When Blake later raised concerns that their friendship had changed, Taylor didn’t hold back. She was encouraged by Travis to address the situation head-on and be honest about how she was feeling. He didn’t dislike Blake, but he didn’t think it was fair on Taylor, who had been nothing but a present and loyal friend.

While Blake Lively and Taylor Swift seemed to be trying to work through their issues in those and other text exchanges, it seems like tension still exists. The two still haven’t been seen together since October 2024, when they double-dated with Ryan Reynolds and Travis Kelce. Also, months after this text conversation, Kelce brought attention to the supposed conflict by allegedly unfollowing Ryan Reynolds on social media.

Weeks later, Taylor’s father, Scott Swift, allegedly leaked information to Justin Baldoni’s team, accusing Blake Lively of threatening to release texts between her and Taylor Swift if the musician didn’t issue a statement of public support for Lively. (The actress' lawyer called the allegation “categorically false.”)

With Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in wedding planning mode, it also doesn’t appear Blake Lively will be standing next to her former bestie when Swift says, “I do,” as the singer appears to have chosen her bridesmaids.

Meanwhile, several other celebrities have been sucked into Blake Lively’s lawsuit, which is headed for trial in May. Fellow It Ends with Us star Jenny Slate sent texts to her team, calling Justin Baldoni a “fraud” and “false ally." Meanwhile, Jameela Jamil was shown in court documents to have described Lively’s actions as a “bizarre villain act” (amongst other things) in text conversations with Baldoni’s publicist, Jennifer Abel.

This fight has been going on for over a year, and Taylor Swift hasn’t been able to escape the narrative so far. We’ll have to see how Travis Kelce continues to support her ahead of Blake Lively’s upcoming trial.