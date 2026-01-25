How Travis Kelce (Allegedly) Supported Taylor Swift During Tense Conversations With Blake Lively
The Chief supposedly had thoughts.
Fans’ long-held belief that Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s friendship has suffered due to the latter’s ongoing sexual harassment lawsuit against her It Ends With Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni was seemingly confirmed by text messages exchanged between the two. In the texts, both women acknowledge “a shift” in their relationship. Now, an insider is speaking out on how Travis Kelce felt and how he supported Swift through that.
Ever since Taylor Swift was first mentioned in Justin Baldoni’s countersuit against Blake Lively (which has since been thrown out), the singer’s team has denied that she was involved with the movie in any capacity other than licensing a song for its use. According to an alleged insider for The Sun, Travis Kelce was concerned for his now-fiancée, and he apparently wasn’t shy about sharing his opinion about Lively amidst the drama. The source said:
Texts from December 2024 that were submitted as part of Blake Lively’s legal filing show the Gossip Girl alum expressing concern to Taylor Swift that something “may not be right” between them, and the Life of a Showgirl artist confirmed as much, writing in part:
Just like Ryan Reynolds encouraged Blake Lively to address the issue directly with Taylor Swift, which Lively said in her texts, it sounds like Travis Kelce was encouraging Swift to be honest with her friend as well, as the insider continued:
While Blake Lively and Taylor Swift seemed to be trying to work through their issues in those and other text exchanges, it seems like tension still exists. The two still haven’t been seen together since October 2024, when they double-dated with Ryan Reynolds and Travis Kelce. Also, months after this text conversation, Kelce brought attention to the supposed conflict by allegedly unfollowing Ryan Reynolds on social media.
Weeks later, Taylor’s father, Scott Swift, allegedly leaked information to Justin Baldoni’s team, accusing Blake Lively of threatening to release texts between her and Taylor Swift if the musician didn’t issue a statement of public support for Lively. (The actress' lawyer called the allegation “categorically false.”)
With Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in wedding planning mode, it also doesn’t appear Blake Lively will be standing next to her former bestie when Swift says, “I do,” as the singer appears to have chosen her bridesmaids.
Meanwhile, several other celebrities have been sucked into Blake Lively’s lawsuit, which is headed for trial in May. Fellow It Ends with Us star Jenny Slate sent texts to her team, calling Justin Baldoni a “fraud” and “false ally." Meanwhile, Jameela Jamil was shown in court documents to have described Lively’s actions as a “bizarre villain act” (amongst other things) in text conversations with Baldoni’s publicist, Jennifer Abel.
This fight has been going on for over a year, and Taylor Swift hasn’t been able to escape the narrative so far. We’ll have to see how Travis Kelce continues to support her ahead of Blake Lively’s upcoming trial.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
