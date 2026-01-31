Kendall Jenner's Awesome Birthday Story Included Getting Crooned To By Justin Bieber, But I'd Never Realized The Influence She's Had On His Music
I'm loving this friendship.
Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday bash made big headlines in November, with Jeff Bezos hosting a James Bond-themed party, with guests from Oprah Winfrey to Martha Stewart and even a disappearing Meghan Markle. However, Kris wasn’t the only Kardashian-Jenner family member celebrating a milestone. Kendall Jenner celebrated the big 3-0 with a party of her own, and as she talked about Justin Bieber’s special dedication to her, I’d never realized the influence she has on his music.
Kendall Jenner paid a visit to The Tonight Show and regaled Jimmy Fallon with stories of the big trip she took with 30 of her closest pals to mark the beginning of her new decade. That, of course, included longtime family friends Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey, and she described a “really cute” moment when the Swag artist grabbed the mic:
I honestly think I’d have trouble finding 30 people I’d want to go on a trip with, and here Kendall Jenner is, getting crooned to by arguably one of the biggest pop stars in history. It sounds incredibly special, and even more so when she explained her unique connection to the song. She continued:
OK, first of all, that is amazingly cute. I love a good platonic friendship, and of course any time Justin Bieber dedicates a song to you for your birthday, I'm sure it’s incredibly meaningful. However, even as close as we know the Biebers and Kardashian-Jenners to be, I didn’t realize the reality TV stars had influence over Justin’s music!
“Devotion” is part of Swag, one of two albums released by the artist in 2025 — along with Swag II — which were his first since 2021. It’s pretty cool to hear that had it not been for Kendall Jenner, that song might not have been part of the release.
I know she says it wasn’t up to her, but nobody should ever doubt how powerful her family can be to influence decisions. The fact that Justin Bieber thought to dedicate the song to her seems to prove that even he associates the two.
The Biebers and Jenners are obviously super close, with Justin and Hailey spending Thanksgiving with the family and sporting Marty Supreme jackets that were presumably gifts from Kylie’s partner Timothée Chalamet. I’m not sure, however, if that means Kris Jenner will get her alleged wish to get Justin on The Kardashians.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Speaking of the reality show, the first seven seasons are available to stream with a Hulu subscription, and we’re keeping our eye on the 2026 TV schedule for news of Season 8.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.