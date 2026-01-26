‘Providing Messy Content Drama Since Forever.’ Eagle-Eyed Fans Spotted Selena Gomez’s Brand Analyzing Hailey Bieber’s Looks

Just when it feels like I'm finally out of the stranglehold of the alleged feud between Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber and Justin, something else happens and I'm immediately back in. Gomez supported her ex-boyfriend's wife online, but it now seems there's some shadiness involving a viral video. Said clip expressed critiques over Hailey's looks, and it was shared by Selena's makeup brand.

Reddit users noticed that a video criticizing Hailey Bieber was shared by Rare Beauty, which was founded and is currently owned by Gomez. The comments on the thread quickly spun out of control, perhaps from those who remembered the drama that encompassed the Gomez/Beiber "relationship timeline feud." Take a look at some of the responses from fans:

Bieber and Gomez providing messy drama content since forever! - Button_bomb4535

God help me if I’m in my 30s and I’m still fighting in the trenches over a two-year relationship I had as a teenager. - xNotJosieGrossy

WTFFFF. Well, I just have to say that it is ridiculously easy to accidentally repost a video, so maybe that is what happened but that is awful and they need to take that down. - silver-haze34

That’s gross behavior. They both need to grow up. - Alicewithhazeleyes

These kids do anything to stay relevant huh? - OverallStrength2478

(Image credit: Hailey Rhode Bieber/YouTube)

Interestingly enough, it was previously reported that Justin, Hailey, and Selena were on good terms. However, this recently surfaced post from Rare Beauty seems to have the public questioning if the trio are actually on solid ground. It seemed as though the temperature had cooled from a few years back when fans were sending death threats to Hailey, but could something else be brewing?

More On Selena Gomez Selena Gomez Is Kicking Off The Year In Only A Towel, But It’s Her New Hairdo That Has Me Distracted

The consensus from many responders appears to be that this post was just a mistake, with some pointing out that Selena Gomez likely does not run the social media account for Rare Beauty. Even so, it would be easy to think that a person would understand the optics of RB reposting a video that's offensive to Hailey Bieber, and that it would get people talking.

Of course, pure publicity could be the goal, and there's no actual beef between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber. The thinking there would be that once people see Rare Beauty repost an offensive video about Bieber, many might visit the social media account to verify if it was true and check out other posts in the feed.

That scenario would result in engagement for Rare Beauty, and both celebrities would continue to live happy and separate lives while others obsess over alleged drama. I'd make the case for this being a successful promotional campaign, in case some employee over there is in hot water over a bad decision.

Selena Gomez fans hungry for more news about the actress should read up on her recent reunion with Miley Cyrus, whilst the Hailey Bieber faithful can peep her recent lingerie pics timed to Valentine's Day. All the while, we'll have to wait and see if any more drama surfaces between Bieber and Gomez after this social media post.