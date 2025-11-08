Taylor Swift Went Out In Giant Heels With Notable Shortie Sabrina Carpenter, And I Can't Get Over The Contrast

Nothing is sweeter than two of the biggest pop stars out there today coming together to lift each other up, and it’s been a treat to watch Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter do so. The pop divas have been each other’s biggest fans, and Carpenter came on tour with Swift for a leg of the Eras Tour. They have formed a friendship as a result of their shared love of music and collaborated recently on the Swift song, “The Life of a Showgirl.” The duo was even spotted hanging out this weekend, and they were adorable. Many fans have pointed out their very significant height difference, too, and now I can’t unsee it.

Carpenter has been performing in New York and Nashville over the past week for her sold-out Short n’ Sweet tour , and has also been enjoying her time in the Big Apple. Meanwhile, as fans wait for even more upcoming Swift-related projects , the “Fate of Ophelia” artist has also been out and about in NYC, as she famously has a residence there. The two came together to catch up, and were seen leaving a hip restaurant called The Corner Store together. You can see a photo of the two superstars below:

(Image credit: Photo by Aeon/GC Images)

There are a few things I love about this, other than just two of my favorite artists coming together. First of all, their looks are incredible. Swift is rocking a preppy Thom Browne polo and skirt set styled with a brown shoulder bag by The Row, but the main star of the show is her massive chunky Gucci pumps. Carpenter is wearing a classic black Chanel bag paired with little black heels and a light brown trench. Their outfits pair together, as they feel like true New York Fall looks.

However complimentary their outfits are, it’s hard to ignore their significant height difference. Carpenter is exactly 5 feet tall, and even without heels, Swift towers over her at 5’10". In this situation, their height difference seems even more dramatic, considering Swift chose to wear those massive Gucci heels, which give her what seems to be another six inches of height. Carpenter’s kitten heals may as well be flats, as they pale in comparison to Swift’s huge shoes. Walking out next to each other is almost comical, as you can truly see how short the “Espresso” singer is.

It is this contrast, though, that makes these two a perfect match. Not only are their heights completely opposite, but so are their approaches to pop music. Carpenter has taken a sexier, wittier approach to her music, as her storytelling style is very tongue-in-cheek. Swift, on the other hand, has always been incredibly earnest, with a girl-next-door quality that makes her relatable even as she becomes more and more famous. These different approaches end up complementing each other, as they’ve both learned from each other , and push each other to be better artists.

You can check out Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift’s musical collaboration, “The Life of a Showgirl,” now, as the song is currently available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music . The “Tears” singer is also expected to be featured in Swift’s upcoming documentary series, The End of an Era, which fans can stream starting December 16th with a Disney+ subscription .