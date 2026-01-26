Taylor Swift’s A ‘Loyal’ Friend, But She (Allegedly) Still Made One Big Change To Keep Herself Out Of Blake Lively’s Fight
I'm sorry, the old Taylor can't come to the phone right now.
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s friendship fallout is making news again, as text messages between the two have been made public in court documents amidst the actress’ ongoing lawsuit against Justin Baldoni. The December 2024 exchange shows the celebrities trying to repair a rift in their relationship as the It Ends with Us legal battle got underway, but despite reports that Swift is “loyal” to those in her close circle, other sources say she made a big change to distance herself from Lively’s drama.
From the beginning, Taylor Swift has seemingly wanted nothing to do with Blake Lively’s sexual harassment lawsuit against her It Ends with Us director/co-star, with a rep issuing a statement on her behalf that denied any attachment to the movie outside of licensing the song “My Tears Ricochet” for use in the film. That sentiment was echoed by a source for ET, who said of Swift:
As far as Taylor Swift’s upcoming projects, we haven’t heard of any new music on the way, but she is presumably keeping busy wedding planning with Travis Kelce, who has reportedly been in Swift’s ear regarding Blake Lively. On top of their nuptials quickly approaching in June (if the reported wedding date of June 13 is correct) the NFL star is also reportedly still mulling over whether or not to retire from football.
Suffice it to say things are stressful, and in an alleged move to “protect her peace,” gossip columnist Rob Shuter says sources have told him that Taylor Swift has changed her phone number in an attempt to further herself from Blake Lively’s legal drama. A music industry insider said:
Another source claims this alleged drastic action wasn’t taken to be spiteful, and that Taylor Swift has reached out to her closest comrades — including, perhaps, her bridesmaids? — with her new digits. They told the podcaster:
The “Look What You Made Me Do” singer’s phone number changed was allegedly confirmed by two other sources, who told Rob Shuter:
- “Taylor needed to set boundaries and protect her peace. She’s very private and doesn’t take kindly to people overstepping.”
And …
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
- “This was a full reset. She’s in charge of who can reach her and when — and that’s how she keeps her sanity in Hollywood.”
After Taylor Swift released her latest album The Life of a Showgirl, many fans thought she and Blake Lively may have reconnected, due in part to a bracelet that Swift wore to promote the album that appeared to be the same custom piece Lively wore to the London premiere of It Ends with Us. Lively also “liked” Swift’s post promoting the album, and there are several lyrics in “CANCELLED!” that could be interpreted as references to the Gossip Girl star.
This new rumor of a supposed phone number change, however, doesn’t support the theory that these old friends have reunited, so we’ll just have to continue to keep our eyes out for any other interactions between the two.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.