Taylor Swift’s A ‘Loyal’ Friend, But She (Allegedly) Still Made One Big Change To Keep Herself Out Of Blake Lively’s Fight

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s friendship fallout is making news again, as text messages between the two have been made public in court documents amidst the actress’ ongoing lawsuit against Justin Baldoni. The December 2024 exchange shows the celebrities trying to repair a rift in their relationship as the It Ends with Us legal battle got underway, but despite reports that Swift is “loyal” to those in her close circle, other sources say she made a big change to distance herself from Lively’s drama.

From the beginning, Taylor Swift has seemingly wanted nothing to do with Blake Lively’s sexual harassment lawsuit against her It Ends with Us director/co-star, with a rep issuing a statement on her behalf that denied any attachment to the movie outside of licensing the song “My Tears Ricochet” for use in the film. That sentiment was echoed by a source for ET, who said of Swift:

She has no desire to be involved in any drama. Taylor is a loyal friend, but this was never her fight. … Taylor's happy, grounded and fully focused on her life with Travis. Right now, she's prioritizing everything positive and exciting happening in her life.

As far as Taylor Swift’s upcoming projects, we haven’t heard of any new music on the way, but she is presumably keeping busy wedding planning with Travis Kelce, who has reportedly been in Swift’s ear regarding Blake Lively. On top of their nuptials quickly approaching in June (if the reported wedding date of June 13 is correct) the NFL star is also reportedly still mulling over whether or not to retire from football.

Suffice it to say things are stressful, and in an alleged move to “protect her peace,” gossip columnist Rob Shuter says sources have told him that Taylor Swift has changed her phone number in an attempt to further herself from Blake Lively’s legal drama. A music industry insider said:

Taylor’s circle is very tight. She values her personal space, and when things get messy, she shuts it down fast. Changing her number was the cleanest way to do that.

Another source claims this alleged drastic action wasn’t taken to be spiteful, and that Taylor Swift has reached out to her closest comrades — including, perhaps, her bridesmaids? — with her new digits. They told the podcaster:

This wasn’t petty or dramatic — it was about reclaiming control over her life. She had to make sure her friends knew her new number so she could stay connected on her terms.

The “Look What You Made Me Do” singer’s phone number changed was allegedly confirmed by two other sources, who told Rob Shuter:

“Taylor needed to set boundaries and protect her peace. She’s very private and doesn’t take kindly to people overstepping.”

And …

“This was a full reset. She’s in charge of who can reach her and when — and that’s how she keeps her sanity in Hollywood.”

After Taylor Swift released her latest album The Life of a Showgirl, many fans thought she and Blake Lively may have reconnected, due in part to a bracelet that Swift wore to promote the album that appeared to be the same custom piece Lively wore to the London premiere of It Ends with Us. Lively also “liked” Swift’s post promoting the album, and there are several lyrics in “CANCELLED!” that could be interpreted as references to the Gossip Girl star.

This new rumor of a supposed phone number change, however, doesn’t support the theory that these old friends have reunited, so we’ll just have to continue to keep our eyes out for any other interactions between the two.