How Taylor Swift Quietly Did A Solid For NFL Reporter Erin Andrews At The Chiefs Game

We love it when women support women, and Taylor Swift did just that at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Denver Broncos by quietly doing a solid for NFL reporter Erin Andrews. Amid all the rumors about Travis Kelce and Swift dating , the singer attended her third Chiefs game to support him, while also showing some love for Erin Andrews and her clothing brand.

Erin Andrews has been vocal about her support of Swift and Kelce as a potential couple, and she’s been working as a sideline reporter for years, so she’s tight with the tight end. Then, the singer seemed to acknowledge the sportscaster and give her a little nod by wearing her clothing line at the Chiefs game against the Broncos. Erin Andrews confirmed the news herself, enthusiastically re-posting a video on her Instagram stories of the singer in the windbreaker and writing:

I'm crying happy tears! Thank you @taylorswift @wearbyea

(Image credit: Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The cute windbreaker features the KC logo and arrowhead all over it, and Kansas City is written in fun cursive script on the front, with Chiefs in the same font on the back. It’s also red on the top half with white diagonal stripes that transition into black. It’s such a cute jacket, and its the perfect piece for Swift to show her support for Travis Kelce and his team.

The clothing brand also posted a video of Swift walking into the game wearing the coat with an all-black outfit:

The clothing item retails for $99.99, and it is available for preorder on Fanatics . While that’s kind of a high price point, when you look at game-day gear, it’s within the typical range. Considering the Swifties are always on their A-game when it comes to following Swift’s fashion and picking up the pieces she wears, I wouldn’t be shocked if WEAR sees a spike in sales.

I mean, Travis Kelce’s jersey sales went up by 400% after Swift’s first appearance at one of his games. It seems logical that Erin Andrews will also reap some of the financial rewards from the singer rocking the Chiefs gear.

Swift didn’t wear Chiefs gear at the Jets game she went to with Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds , and lots of her other famous pals. But, she did wear some the week before, when she was seen dropping an f-bomb at the Chiefs vs. Bears match . However, this jacket is a real highlight, and considering Andrew's love for both Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, it made it even more fun.

For context, back in early August, after the football player explained that he tried to shoot his shot with the singer at an Eras Tour stop with a friendship bracelet, the reporter and her co-host, urged her to go on a date with the Chiefs star. She said on her podcast Calm Down :

Please try our friend Travis. He is fantastic. This is one Taylor, I know we’re not the best of friends. We’re not even friends. But, I consider you one. Take us up on this. Go on a date with this guy. Do it for America.

Well, Swift is seemingly doing what they asked, and America (and the NFL) loves it.