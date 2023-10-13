How Taylor Swift Quietly Did A Solid For NFL Reporter Erin Andrews At The Chiefs Game
We love women supporting women!
We love it when women support women, and Taylor Swift did just that at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Denver Broncos by quietly doing a solid for NFL reporter Erin Andrews. Amid all the rumors about Travis Kelce and Swift dating, the singer attended her third Chiefs game to support him, while also showing some love for Erin Andrews and her clothing brand.
Erin Andrews has been vocal about her support of Swift and Kelce as a potential couple, and she’s been working as a sideline reporter for years, so she’s tight with the tight end. Then, the singer seemed to acknowledge the sportscaster and give her a little nod by wearing her clothing line at the Chiefs game against the Broncos. Erin Andrews confirmed the news herself, enthusiastically re-posting a video on her Instagram stories of the singer in the windbreaker and writing:
The cute windbreaker features the KC logo and arrowhead all over it, and Kansas City is written in fun cursive script on the front, with Chiefs in the same font on the back. It’s also red on the top half with white diagonal stripes that transition into black. It’s such a cute jacket, and its the perfect piece for Swift to show her support for Travis Kelce and his team.
The clothing brand also posted a video of Swift walking into the game wearing the coat with an all-black outfit:
A post shared by WEAR by Erin Andrews (@wearbyea)
A photo posted by on
The clothing item retails for $99.99, and it is available for preorder on Fanatics. While that’s kind of a high price point, when you look at game-day gear, it’s within the typical range. Considering the Swifties are always on their A-game when it comes to following Swift’s fashion and picking up the pieces she wears, I wouldn’t be shocked if WEAR sees a spike in sales.
I mean, Travis Kelce’s jersey sales went up by 400% after Swift’s first appearance at one of his games. It seems logical that Erin Andrews will also reap some of the financial rewards from the singer rocking the Chiefs gear.
Swift didn’t wear Chiefs gear at the Jets game she went to with Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, and lots of her other famous pals. But, she did wear some the week before, when she was seen dropping an f-bomb at the Chiefs vs. Bears match. However, this jacket is a real highlight, and considering Andrew's love for both Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, it made it even more fun.
For context, back in early August, after the football player explained that he tried to shoot his shot with the singer at an Eras Tour stop with a friendship bracelet, the reporter and her co-host, urged her to go on a date with the Chiefs star. She said on her podcast Calm Down:
Well, Swift is seemingly doing what they asked, and America (and the NFL) loves it.
Along with supporting Travis Kelce in some highly fashionable gameday gear from Erin Andrews, Taylor Swift is incredibly busy herself. Swift’s upcoming projects include the Eras Tour concert film – which had its premiere one day before this game in LA – and the re-release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is right around the corner. I bet both Erin Andrews and Travis Kelce will be supporting her with these exciting projects, just like she’s been showing up for them at the latest games for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend.
