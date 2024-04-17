Following Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Viral Coachella Trip, The NFL Star Explained Why They Watched A Concert From The Very Public Pit Over Backstage

Since Taylor Swift’s first appearance at one of her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s football games, it’s become clear that this couple is not going to let their fame stop them from having fun. Obviously, the two do a lot to keep their relationship semi-private, however, they also aren’t hiding it. For example, Swift went to the Super Bowl , and they were seen clubbing afterward. Now, the two have gone viral for taking a trip to Coachella and jamming out in the pit. While many, myself included, were surprised the pop star and football player opted to watch a concert from such a busy spot, the tight end explained why they did it.

Jason Kelce started the convo about Coachella, noting that both he and Travis had been to the festival many times, and they thoroughly enjoyed it. The tight end also mentioned that Dom Dolla is one of his favorite DJs, and that was one of the highlights of the festival. During that set, he was seen in the pit with Taylor Swift, watching the show like a normal person in the crowd – even sweetly picking her up at one point – which shocked many.

Jason, like many fans and myself, “expected” the power couple to be backstage at the concerts. However, his little brother told him why they opted for the pit, explaining on New Heights :

I like to see it from the fans' perspective. Because I am, I'm a fan of the music, I'm a fan of live shows, I want to see it from the front of the stage. We probably could have finessed it that way, but I think it's just that much more of an experience if you're in the pit, man, if in the madness with all the fans. It was awesome though.

The two did look like they were having a grand old time (as you can see in the viral TikTok below), and it showed us once again that they seem to be perfectly fine with their relationship being out in the open. During Kelce and Swift’s hiatus from work, they’ve been spending a lot of time together privately. However, this Coachella appearance, as well as the football player showing up at Eras Tour shows and interacting with fans by passing out guitar picks , shows that they are also enjoying the public part of their relationship.

Travis continued to say that he really loves attending events and being fully in them, which tracks with him and Swift being seen in the pit. He said:

I really enjoy any event. Like, I just like going to events, going places where people are, seeing talents and all these talented people in the world. I just like experiencing that type of shit.

Travis also said that seeing bands he wasn’t super aware of before that weekend turned him into a big fan of them. That included Bleachers, which is fronted by Taylor Swift’s very close friend and producer Jack Antonoff. While they were in the pit later in the night, the two were seen backstage for his concert and the tight end loved it, as he explained:

The Bleachers, Jack Antonoff, absolutely ripped it. I had so much fun seeing him go nuts with the guitar.

So, really, they got the best of both worlds. They were in the pit with the other famous fans at Coachella for one set, and during another, they were backstage.

It’s nice to see these two living what seems to be a relatively normal couple’s life. Of course, they’re both extremely famous, and their relationship has been a hot topic for months now, so total normalcy is impossible. However, we love to see them out and about enjoying their lives and seemingly not letting the publicity that’s bound to follow them get in their way.