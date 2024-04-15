A TikTok Fan Caught The Sweet Moment Travis Kelce Picked Up Taylor Swift At Coachella So She Could See

The stars always come out for Coachella, and for those of us who will likely never go near the fashionable music event in the California desert, it’s thrilling to see all the posts of the hottest outfits, musical collabs and celebrities in attendance. At this year’s festival, there are obviously tons of people there who aren’t Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce but let’s be honest — they’re all we really care about. TikTok is bursting with cute videos of “ the guy on the Chiefs ” and his “Lover,” but Swifties are swooning over one particular moment, when Kelce lifted Swift into the air so she could see.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce appeared to be having the best time on Coachella’s first weekend, taking in several shows, including those by Swift collaborators Ice Spice and Jack Antonoff with his band Bleachers. However, it was during the Dom Della show that Kelce literally took Swift to “new heights,” and luckily for the Swifties, the moment exists on TikTok for us all to witness.

As the music thumps around the couple, you can see the tight end leaning down to talk to Taylor Swift, before she pops up, drink in hand, as he holds her up to see something off to their right. It’s unknown what she was looking at, but fans absolutely loved the sweet gesture, with comments like:

I just imagine her being like, ‘I wish I could see the crowd…’ and him being like, ‘bet.’ 😭😂

Question: How many times have you watched this? Answer: ummm – Danielle Backer

I legit cannot with these two. ♥️that was the cutest thing ever – MizVicki

Oh my goddddddd how does it keep getting cuter and cuter!!!!!! This is just too much 😭😭😭😭😭

OK, My new favorite video from this event. Could Travis be any more loveable!? – Wendysraz

But wait, there’s more. Apparently Travis Kelce lifted Taylor Swift up multiple times to see whatever it is they were looking at, and the TikToker provided a similar but decidedly different video of another of the famous couple’s lifts:

While Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were in in the crowd to see Ice Spice sing “Karma” and jammed backstage during the Bleachers set, the couple did not make it out Friday night to see Lana Del Rey or Sabrina Carpenter (who waved to boyfriend Barry Keoghan from the stage, prompting a priceless reaction from the Saltburn actor).

With the NFL in the offseason and the Eras Tour on a two-month hiatus , Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been spending a lot of time together, vacationing in the Bahamas and enjoying some private time amid Kelce’s professional commitments in Hollywood . As the Super Bowl winner organizes his second annual music festival , Kelce Jam, Taylor Swift has some upcoming projects in the works as well.

(Image credit: Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

The Tortured Poets Department, which will be Taylor Swift’s 11th studio album, is set for release on Friday, April 19, and the artist will resume the international leg of the Eras Tour in May. Swifties with a Disney+ subscription can also continue to enjoy Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version), because just like the TikToks of her and Travis Kelce at Coachella, you know there are parts of the concert film that you can’t stop replaying .