Taylor Swift Came To The VMAs Dressed In A Plaid Gown That Looks Like She's 'Dressing For Revenge,' And Swifties Are Getting Big Reputation Vibes

When will Reputation (Taylor's Version) be released? It's a question Taylor Swift fans have long had on their minds and have been theorizing about for years. A popular theory has been Swift deciding to announce the release date during her appearance at the MTV VMAs, which has finally come, and can be watched live from anywhere. The singer's fit to the award show only has fans circling tonight's date with an even darker red marker.

Is she dressing for revenge? Take a look at the yellow plaid gown she is wearing at the massive music event.

Swift joined a ton of viral MTV VMA viral looks, including Sabrina Carpenter's old Hollywood moment and Chappell Roan's amazing sheer medieval dress. Almost immediately after Taylor Swift showed up at the VMAs black carpet, "REP TV" began trending on Twitter. Just check out some of the commentary from fans:

“IM NOT GONNA SAY IT IM NOT GONN- SHES GONNA ANNOUNCE REP TV” - @swiftd3lrey

“im not a clown i swear but if she doesn’t announce rep tv while wearing this WHAT A WASTE” - @holygroundsound

"ok i wasn’t clowning for rep tv now i am omg" - @electrictouchs

“i can just smell rep tv” - @blueblrdhoneyy

"ok if we’re not getting rep tv tonight i give up at this point lmao" - @ikywtred

Then, Taylor Swift changed her fit to a sparkly silver dress with a UFO on the front of it. Since Swift uses a UFO during her performance of "Down Bad" during the Eras Tour, she's definitely channelling The Tortured Poets Department now. What does it all mean?

Prior to her predominantly black dress making its way to MTV's VMAs, fans have been wondering if Taylor Swift might announce her latest album re-release on the night of the show for another reason. The show marks the 15th anniversary of Kanye West's interruption of Swift when she took the stage to accept her award for "You Belong With Me." West infamously took the stage to say Beyoncé should have won the award instead.

Taylor Swift is up for the most awards at tonight's 2024's MTV VMAs with 12 overall nominations, including Artist of the Year. The music video for "Fortnight" with Post Malone could get a lot of love this evening between its nominations for Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Visual Effects and Best Art Direction.

Swift wrapped the summer leg of the Eras Tour a few weeks ago. She capped that milestone off by revealing how she does her stage dive among other behind-the-scenes details with the release of the "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart" music video. She is currently on a break until mid October, when she will head to stadiums in Florida, Louisiana, and Indiana in the United States and Ontario and Vancouver in Canada. She'll conclude the phenomenon of a tour on December 8.

The singer only has two more albums left among her eras to re-release and fans have suspected she would roll them out while on the road. If she does announce Reputation at the VMAs, she can celebrate this on the remainder of her tour. Perhaps she'll cap off the Eras Tour by putting out her debut album as an "end credits" so to say to say goodbye to the whole experience.