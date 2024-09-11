Will Taylor Swift Announce Reputation (Taylor's Version) At The VMAs? Here's How To Watch MTV Video Music Awards Live From Anywhere

As Swifities, we spend a lot of time theorizing about Taylor Swift's next moves. The "Midnights" singer is a Mastermind, burying Easter eggs and clues throughout every music video, social media post, and wardrobe choice. Having spent the last three years releasing re-recordings of her first six albums, with just two albums left to get the treatment, everyone has been asking: when will "Reputation (Taylor's Version)" be released?

Well, a lot of fans are pointing towards the VMAs tonight – arguably where the seed for the 2017 album's conception was initially planted way back in 2009. A perfect setting for a long-anticipated announcement, no?

It'll be 15 years since Kanye West interrupted Taylor Swift at the VMAs ceremony in 2009, and there's no doubt in my mind, given even her most recent album "The Tortured Poets Department" alluded to the feud, that Taylor is still petty enough (in the best way) to resurface the beef for one final serve. It's a move that certainly tracks. This would be the third time she's used an awards ceremony to announce an album. "Midnights" was announced at the VMAs in 2022 and "Tortured Poets..." at the Grammys earlier this year.

It's fair to say we've been scalded before in what fans endearingly call "clowning" – the art of theorizing, and often getting it wrong, about a celebrity in any given fandom. Many hoped we'd get the "Reputation" announcement at the final night of the Eras Tour's European leg, but it wasn't to be, as comically pointed out by X user, GAV #1 FOTS STAN.

However, I have to say I'm not mad about it... If she instead chooses to announce the re-recording on the VMAs stage tonight, that is. What a truly badass and symbolic move it would be, with the 2009 ceremony, in many ways, being Taylor's 'villain origin story' and the moment in which her "Reputation" era began to be realized.

Even the VMAs are backing a "Reputation (Taylor's Version)" announcement following confirmation that she would likely be attending thanks to a break in her tour schedule – and surely picking up an award or two – on the night.

This year Taylor Swift has garnered 12 nominations at the VMAs, including the coveted "Video of the Year" award for "FORTNIGHT (feat. Post Malone)". What a full circle moment to be announced winner of the top prize of the night, and finally take back her reputation with the re-recording of her sixth album. Then all that's left to do is take back her name, with her self-titled debut album. Iconic.

One thing is for sure: Swifties are Ready For It.

What Happened Between Taylor Swift And Kanye West?

For anyone not 100% clued up on Taylor lore, the 2009 VMAs was the stage for which the origins of Taylor Swift and Kanye West's beef began – a feud that would unfurl for the next decade and beyond.

Beginning when he interrupted her acceptance speech for "Best Video by a Female Artist", Kanye insisted that the award should instead go to Beyoncé – who's video for "Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It)" was later recognized for the far more prestigious "Video of the Year" award anyway.

While the pair appeared to make nice – Taylor even presented Kanye with the "Video Vanguard Award" at the 2015 VMAs – the release of Kanye's 2016 track "Famous" and its accompanying video ultimately reignited the feud, and brought his wife at the time, Kim Kardashian, into the ring, too.

A whole heap more drama ensued (which you can read in our Taylor Swift and Kanye West explainer), but what you need to know is the tides quickly turned against Taylor. Many accused her of playing the victim to further her squeaky clean persona, while others went as far to say the narrative perpetuated by the media reeked of racism, painting a caricature of the mean black villain and the defenceless, innocent white girl.

Ultimately, the barrage of criticism and hate towards Taylor Swift saw her disappear from the public eye for a full year. And when she returned in 2017, she did so with one hell of a bang, releasing her sixth studio album, "Reputation", a body of work that was equal amounts scathing, angry, and full of vengeance.

Exploring her experiences of the public scrutiny she was exposed to, as well as owning her, ultimately, tarnished image, and finding solace in her six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn, the record was certainly unapologetic and spiky in nature.