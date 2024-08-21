Taylor Swift Finally Revealed How She Does Her Eras Tour Stage Dive And 3 More Fun Behind The Scenes Facts

Swifties, it’s (almost) the end of the Eras era of Taylor Swift’s career – can you believe it? When the singer played her last of eight shows at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday, it marked the final show of her summer European leg of the tour. All that’s left now are 18 dates in the United States and Canada starting this fall. While fans have been anticipating upcoming Taylor Swift music coming next, she decided to celebrate the milestone show with a new music video.

During Swift’s final U.K. show of the Eras Tour, the official video for “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” dropped on YouTube , and it has a ton of behind the scenes footage from the Taylor Swift shows. Check it out:

Sure, fans have been waiting for Taylor Swift to announce her version of Reputation all week as she says goodbye to a massive chunk of the Eras Tour. But isn’t this an awesome way to look back at all the work that goes into the phenomenon of a show the singer, her dancers, band, and crew have put on night after night? Lots of secrets were revealed in this music video. Let’s talk about it.

Taylor Swift’s Post Stage Dive Landing Spot Is Revealed

Remember when Taylor Swift first did that stage dive for the Eras Tour and it went viral ? It has since become a staple of going to the Eras Tour after Swift plays her latest Eras Tour surprise songs each night she is on stage. As the video showed, she doesn’t fall very far. She gets to fall on a very comfy mattress that is padded all around.

There’s A Pulley Under The Eras Tour Stage

Another fact one can gather from the “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” video is that there’s actually a fun little pulley under the stage that allows Taylor Swift to move about during the show. Since she’s wearing her Midnights outfit in the video during this realization, it looks like she definitely uses it after the show. But perhaps if you attended and noticed her disappear and reappear, that’s how she does it.

There’s An Adorable Pre-Show Ritual With Her Team

In the very beginning of the video, Taylor Swift is also seen in a huddle with her dancers and some of the show’s other team members moving their fingers in unison in a very specific way as they shout something together before she opens the show with the Lover era. While she kept secret exactly what they say, it’s sweet to know the Eras Tour team start the show all together with a specific ritual.

Yes, She Rehearsed For Eras Tour In A Soundproof Room

Now we know that Swift prepped for the Eras Tour by singing the whole show on a treadmill prior to hitting the road, the video also shows a bunch of footage from when she was rehearsing for The Tortured Poets Department section of the show. It’s interesting to learn that she was very much in a soundproof room doing so. Also, it’s refreshing to see she went with the comfy clothing, even though, yes, of course she had to practice in high heels.

