Tayshia Adams Gets Honest About Dating In Bachelor Nation And If She'd Return To Bachelor In Paradise

Tayshia Adams has done it all when it comes to Bachelor Nation. She was first introduced as a contestant on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor before appearing on Bachelor in Paradise and then replacing Clare Crawley to lead Season 16 of The Bachelorette, where she got engaged to Zac Clark . The former phlebotomist then parlayed that success into other opportunities with the show. However, her luck in the franchise took a turn last year after she ended her engagement, and now she’s getting real about fans’ chances of seeing her on the beach again, as well as her thoughts on dating in Bachelor Nation.

Everything was coming up roses for Tayshia Adams following her on-air engagement. But when her and Zac Clark’s relationship ended, she also walked away from the official Bachelor Nation podcast Click Bait. Not long after that, it was announced that Jesse Palmer would replace her and Kaitlyn Bristowe as hosts of The Bachelorette . With the increasing distance between her and the franchise, Adams spoke to ET ’s Lauren Zima ahead of hosting the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted and gave a pretty honest response when Zima asked her if she was still open to dating within Bachelor Nation:

I think I’m good. Respectfully, respectfully. I think I’m good.

It seems Tayshia Adams may have suffered enough televised heartbreak for one woman. Not only did her time on The Bachelor end unfavorably, after Colton Underwood jumped the fence when fellow finalist Cassie Rudolph wanted to leave the show, she also experienced a painfully awkward interview with Kaitlyn Bristowe following her breakup with Zac Clark. News apparently broke about their split just before The Bachelorette co-hosts were set to tape Michelle Young’s “Men Tell All.” Bristowe gave Adams the opportunity to address it during the show, and Adams became upset, walking off stage during filming .

Even after these events, is there any chance Tayshia Adams would take another shot of love on the beach when Bachelor in Paradise returns for Season 8 ? I’m thinking that’s a hard no, based on what she told Lauren Zima:

You know, I think that’s the million-dollar question. And, you know, I’m really looking at the beaches of, more like, Cabo these days. Sayulita [where Bachelor in Paradise is filmed] is cool, but I think I’m done with that.

She agreed with Lauren Zima’s assertion that Cabo is an upgrade from the beaches of Paradise. (For what it’s worth, Zima likely has her own opinions about The Bachelor franchise, as she is engaged to former host Chris Harrison .)