That '70s Show Has A Big Presence At Comic-Con This Year. Why Danny Masterson Was Mostly Cut

San Diego Comic-Con looks a tad different this year, as a number of major studios backed out due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike and WGA writers strikes . Despite that, there are still events and attractions in place to potentially keep attendees entertained. As is the case just about every year, a number of classic shows are well represented at the event. Beloved sitcom That ‘70s Show is among the series to have a big presence at the Con, and the setup is enough to get a fan excited. You probably shouldn’t expect to see cast member Danny Masterson represented, though, as he’s mostly been cut out of the festivities.

This might be hard to believe, but 2023 marks the 25th anniversary of That ‘70s Show, which made its Fox debut on August 23, 1998. (Anyone feeling old yet?) To mark the occasion, a panel featuring series alums Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith had been set but, as confirmed by EW , it’s since been cancelled due to the actors strike. The show is still well-represented, however, thanks to an elaborate activation that features the iconic 1969 Oldsmobile Vista Cruiser from the series. The beloved vehicle is surrounded by a semi-recreation of Eric Forman’s garage and driveway, even including a basketball court.

There’s also a screen that plays clips from the fan-favorite opening sequence, which shows the characters singing while riding in the Vista Cruiser. With that, those who pass by can listen to and rock out to the catchy tune “In the Street.” While the experience is sure to enthuse someone who has a fondness for the long-running comedy, they’re sure to notice the diminished presence of core character Steven Hyde. This is due to the high-profile legal situation surrounding the actor who played the young rebel.

Danny Masterson was faced with three charges of rape in 2020 and went on trial in October 2022. After weeks of legal proceedings, a mistrial was declared that November as the result of a hung jury. The case was retried in April, and the trial ended in May, with Masterson being found guilty of rape .

Now, at SDCC 2023 months later, the actor’s character has nearly been scrubbed from That ‘70s Show’s activation entirely. There’s no Hyde standee, while there are recreations of the other main characters, including the late Lisa Robin Kelly and Tanya Roberts. The only brief glimpses of Hyde apparently occur in the clips of the opening credits, which show him in the back of the Cruiser.

The fact that the series is still relevant enough to be a draw at Comic-Con is a true testament to fans’ enduring love for it. The comedy, which ran for eight seasons, continues to reach new generations through syndication and streaming. People are apparently so passionate that they had plenty of thoughts when the show was removed from Netflix years ago. That continued popularity is arguably what convinced the streamer to team up with the original producers for sequel series That ‘90s Show , which has been renewed for a second season . Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith headline the spinoff, while Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Wilmer Valderrama, Tommy Chong and Don Stark have all guest-starred.

With or without Danny Masterson, it’s clear that ‘70s Show is thriving in the years since it’s been off the air. So don’t be surprised if you see a few fan pics from the SDCC activation on social media in the near future. And if you’re actually lucky enough to be there, do us all a favor and live it up like it’s 1976!