The Bachelor May Be Giving Us The Dumbest Fight In Franchise History, But I’m Actually Excited About Where It’s Headed
The bullying accusations are frustrating, but I'm along for the ride.
Spoiler alert! This story discusses the February 5 episode of Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor. Proceed with caution if you’re not caught up!
With every season of The Bachelor/Bachelorette, drama is drummed up between two or more of the cast members. Someone says something that hurts someone’s feelings, and then lots of time is wasted while the lead tries to figure out where the toxic energy is coming from. Joey Graziadei is smack dab in the middle of that three weeks into his journey on Season 28 of The Bachelor, and although this is definitely a contender for the dumbest fight in Bachelor Nation history, I have to admit I’m excited at the direction we’re headed in. Let me explain.
First, allow me to attempt to summarize this feud. Madina Alam expressed self-consciousness about being one of the oldest women in the house at 31 years old. When 29-year-old Maria Georgas caught wind of that, she told other women that Madina should think of her age as an advantage and not feel bad, because 31 isn’t that old. However, Sydney Gordon felt Maria was invalidating Madina’s feelings and basically the rest is just Sydney accusing Maria of bullying and manipulation.
It’s kind of infuriating to watch, especially because this seemingly started over Maria saying positive things about Madina. The arguments that followed appear to be heavily edited, and we are seeing none of the things that Sydney is accusing Maria of, despite Sydney’s increasingly frantic conversations with producers, saying things like:
But here’s why I’m happy that both Sydney and Maria made it through Joey Graziadei’s most recent round of eliminations: This has got to lead to one of The Bachelor's infamous 2-on-1 dates. The “two women enter, one woman leaves” style of date is one of the most awkward and dramatic scenarios we ever get on The Bachelor, and it’s shamefully under-used. The preview for next week’s episodes appears to show Joey sitting in between Sydney and Maria on a boat, so guys, I think it’s happening!
Rob Mills, the head of unscripted TV at ABC, seemed to tease that a 2-on-1 was coming for the women as well, tweeting:
Maria even seemingly sealed their fate during her conversation with Joey by telling him, “If you like her, you can’t like me,” because she and Sydney are just too different. The 2-on-1 date was made for just that scenario: These two women can’t exist together in Bachelor Mansion any longer, so which one will he choose to keep?
Tune in next time to (hopefully) see this dumb fight come to a conclusion. The Bachelor will air twice next week — at 8 p.m. ET both Monday and Tuesday, February 12 and 13, on ABC. Episodes are also available to stream the next day with a Hulu subscription. Be sure to check our 2024 TV schedule so you don’t miss the premieres of any of your favorite shows!
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Most Popular
By Ryan LaBee
By Dirk Libbey
By Megan Behnke
By Dirk Libbey
By Nick Venable
By Erik Swann