The Conners Producers Share Update On Katey Sagal’s Recovery After Being Hit By A Car
Katey Sagal was hit by a car earlier this year.
It’s been nearly two months since The Conners and Sons of Anarchy star Katey Sagal was struck by a car and briefly hospitalized. Getting hit by a vehicle as a pedestrian is no joke, and Sagal has been in the process of regaining her health in the time since. However, The Conners producers have been in touch with the actress through her recovery and finally have an update on when she should be fully back to her usual self on the ABC comedy.
Recently, The Conners’ Bruce Helford and Dave Caplan spoke out about what’s coming up on the hit comedy. Obviously, if you are familiar with the network TV schedule, you should know that shows have already -- or are about to -- take their winter breaks. Midseason will start in January and that when Katey Sagal hopes to be back to actually moving around and doing her full workload on set, according to what she told Caplan in a recent interview with PopCulture.com:
Bruce Helford also called the actress “tough," also noting that getting hit by a car is a hard thing to work through. In fact, when they met with the Louise actress recently she was still showing signs of “discomfort.”
The good news is that it seems as if Katey Sagal is on the road to recovery. The actress was in an accident on October 14 of this year. When reports about the incident broke, they noted she had been crossing a street when she was hit by a driver. The driver did stop to assist, so it was not a hit and run. Nor were there any drugs or alcohol involved. It was, in short, an unfortunate accident.
Kurt Sutter, who is married to Katey Sagal IRL, later shared a rather dark-yet-funny post about the incident, noting he was picking up his wife from the hospital and that “she’s the only one bringing in money right now” so he needed her to be on the mend. The good news is that the actress sounds like she is getting better every day and will be able to move forward soon.
Given the car accident happened the same week as The Conners’ big wedding episode for John Goodman’s Dan and Sagal’s Louise, her being incapacitated at this juncture has likely not been the easiest thing for the show. Louise has appeared on the show post-wedding (the show films some in advance and it sounds like she's been a trooper), but it also sounds like winter break came at a pretty good time in order to give her a little more of a chance to recuperate.
The Conners’ midseason premiere is scheduled for Wednesday, January 5 at 9 p.m. ET. To see when other favorites will return, take a look at CinemaBlend’s full schedule.
