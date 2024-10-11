The Golden Bachelorette's Charles Ling Has A Message For Bachelor Nation, As Jesse Palmer Opens Up About The Fan Favorite's ‘Heartbreaking’ Elimination

Regardless of whether or not you know The Golden Bachelorette spoiler for who supposedly wins Joan Vassos’ season, it was really no surprise to see that it wasn’t Charles Ling. Despite becoming an instant fan favorite when the inaugural season of this Bachelor Nation spinoff hit the 2024 TV schedule , it was pretty obvious he didn't find a strong romantic connection. That doesn’t mean we weren’t devastated to see him amongst Joan’s eliminated contestants on the October 9 episode, and as host Jesse Palmer shared his thoughts on the “heartbreaking” turn of events, Charles himself had a message for everyone supporting him.

Charles Ling went viral after The Golden Bachelorette’s season premiere for his hilarious appraisal of Bachelor Mansion, and while there were plenty of laughs along the way, we also felt such compassion for him as he spoke of his grief following his wife’s death and the guilt he still carried from it. After he failed to receive a rose at the most recent rose ceremony, Charles returned to the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast , where he shared a message with his newfound fanbase, telling the hosts:

Please tell the fans Charles miss them and Charles want to thank them for their love and support.

Oh Charles, you could never miss us as much as we miss you! Just as his exit didn’t come as much of a shock to Bachelor Nation, Charles Ling admitted that he also saw the writing on the wall for his and Joan Vassos’ relationship. He explained:

I sensed it. As I explained to you before, I have the data. Why? Because I look around and assessed, to be honest it’s just between this time or the next session, but it’s getting closer … We liked each other, but as you know, like each other is one thing, to love each other is another thing. I’m happy for Joan. She continues her journey to find the best one she really loves. But I’m happy for her and I’m happy for the lucky one in the end.

Charles Ling had clocked that his time was limited and figured he’d be going home either this rose ceremony or the next. Everyone inside Bachelor Mansion and watching from home was sad to see him go, and that includes Jesse Palmer. The host spoke about Charles’ journey on the show, telling EW :

As heartbreaking as it is to see Charles return home, he has newfound hope, and I think that is so beautiful. Charles deserves to be happy, and he took a huge step outside of his comfort zone to be on the show. He is leaving with more confidence and as a better version of himself!

Charles Ling was able to start opening his heart again. He got closure on a detail of his wife’s death that had plagued him for years and gained confidence among his new group of brothers. He’s confirmed that he’ll be returning for the “Men Tell All,” which will air later this season, and I know fans are holding out hope for a Golden Bachelor in Paradise where Charles could mingle with our favorite ladies from The Golden Bachelor.

For now, though, we can continue to find out who the “lucky one” will be at the end of Joan’s journey, as The Golden Bachelorette continues at 8 p.m. ET Wednesdays on ABC. Episodes can also be streamed with a Hulu subscription .