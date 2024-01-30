Mob Wife Aesthetic Is Going Viral On TikTok, And Emily Ratajkowski Is All-In On The Look

Emily Ratajkowski has dazzled the public with her fashion sense from time to time, and the outfits she’s sported have definitely been varied in terms of style. Within the past year alone, Ratajkowski has worn a see-through dress (which turned heads) as well as a cleavage-baring black dress . And let’s not forget that cover shoot in which she sported nothing but a skirt and gold necklace . Now, it would seem that she’s also getting into the mob wife aesthetic, which has been going viral as of late on TikTok. The media personality actually sported two looks that would actually fit the bill, and they’re pretty sleek.

How Did Emily Ratajkowski Get In On The Mob Wife Trend?

For those of you who aren’t familiar with the mob wife style movement, that consists of dark, leather outfits, striking fur coats as well as the occasional animal print ensemble among various accessories. The results can obviously vary, and some might have a better mastery of the style than others. Emily Ratajkowski seems to have it all figured out based on what she’s been spotted wearing as of late. Just days ago, the podcaster was seen out in public wearing a dark leather jacket and black scarf as well as leopard print pants. She also completed the look with stylish black boots. Check it out:

(Image credit: Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

That may seem to fit the mold, but another ensemble she sported amid the “Les Sculptures” spring 2024 fashion show really took the cake. At the event, the I Feel Pretty cast member wore an all-black ensemble, which had massive shoulders. She also topped it off with some sparkling earrings. Take a look:

(Image credit: Arnold Jerocki/WireImage)

Emily Ratajkowski’s black bikini (with bling) was something, but these fits are on another level. Some may take issue with the assumption that she looks like she could be married to someone in the mafia, but if the black leather boots fit, right? This is just further evidence that Ratajkowski is a true fashionista and knows how to stay with the times. And truly, the times are changing.

What Else Is Going On With This Mob Wife Fad On Social Media?

It’s been interesting to see just how many people across TikTok have been pushing this trend. A variety of personalities have even shared tutorials for those who are looking to get in on it themselves. One user, Makingupforglossedtime, is among those who has done just that, and you can see a post from her below:

Some of this intrigue has even spread to OnlyFans, as Drea de Matteo – one of the stars of The Sopranos – knows all too well. She famously played Adriana La Cerva on the seminal HBO series (which is available to Max subscribers ) and, today, is highly regarded as a mob boss icon. As it so happens, the actress still has a number of her outfits from the show, as they were gifted to her. De Matteo, who’s fulfilled interesting requests from fans on the aforementioned platform, also spoke about the buzz she’s received amid this fashion surge:

My DMs, my fucking text messages [were blowing up]. Every single publication has wanted a phone call, a quote.

Who would’ve thought that 2024 would be the year of the mob wife aesthetic? It’s an interesting surprise, for sure, and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down at the moment. So it may be fair to assume that Emily Ratajkowski and other starlets may continue to break out their best outfits.