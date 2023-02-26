The Voice’s Kelly Clarkson Has Heartfelt Words For Blake Shelton Ahead Of His Final Season, But She Couldn’t Help But Slip A Jab In There
The rivalry lives on!
When The Voice returns next week for Season 23, it’s going to be a bittersweet moment for the longtime singing competition. The March 6 premiere will mark the beginning of the end for Blake Shelton — the only coach of The Voice to appear in every season since its 2010 premiere. At least he’ll have a (somewhat) friendly face alongside him, as Kelly Clarkson is returning after taking a season off. Despite their on-air rivalry, Clarkson revealed the heartfelt message she’s shared with the cowboy, but she just couldn’t help but stir the pot with some shots fired in Shelton’s direction.
Blake Shelton said back in 2021 that his time with The Voice would end sooner than later, but there’s still been plenty of speculation about why he’s is leaving now — whether it’s his renewed focus on family, wanting to do more with his music or even rumors about his marriage to Gwen Stefani. Kelly Clarkson knows a thing or two about what it’s like to leave The Voice, and even if this is the right move for her buddy, she told him (per NBC Insider) that it’s not going to be easy. In her words:
Kelly Clarkson had been on The Voice for eight seasons before she took a hiatus for Season 22, so while she can empathize with Blake Shelton’s situation, I’m sure whatever feelings she had about leaving will only be amplified for the country superstar.
She did throw in that subtle joke about how she “can’t stand” Blake Shelton, after he spent Season 21 consistently trying to undermine her country music expertise. (Something tells me Reba McEntire would put a stop to that strategy this season, though, when she appears as the Mega Mentor.) But even though Kelly Clarkson and Shelton are friends in real life, fans have come to love watching them feud on the show, and the “Since U Been Gone” singer is already stoking the flames, as she continued:
Dang, Kelly! Shots have definitely been fired. Nobody should feel too bad for Blake Shelton, though, because he’s proven to be the show’s biggest troll, and he’ll definitely get his payback. I just hope NIall Horan and Chance the Rapper know what they’ve gotten themselves into. The Blind Auditions will kick off at 8 p.m. ET Monday, March 6, on NBC. Check out our 2023 TV schedule to see what other premieres are coming soon.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.