Theresa Nist Had A Big Night Out After Finalizing Her Divorce With Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner: ‘Cheers’

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist may not have met under the most traditional circumstances, as they were the first couple to fall in love and get married on The Golden Bachelor . But when it came to finalizing their divorce, Theresa celebrated in pretty typical fashion — she went out with her girls. Not just any girls, either, as the New Jersey resident traveled to Minnesota to raise a glass with another woman who knows a thing or two about breaking up with Gerry — Leslie Fhima.

Theresa Nist and Leslie Fhima were the final two women on the initial season of The Bachelor’s senior-centered spinoff, so Theresa really couldn’t have chosen a more appropriate person to spend a big night out with as the ink dried on the documents that declared her officially divorced from Gerry Turner. The ladies took a selfie that Theresa shared to her Instagram Stories :

(Image credit: Theresa Nist's Instagram Stories)

Despite the women both falling in love with Gerry Turner on The Golden Bachelor, Theresa Nist and Leslie Fhima stayed friends after meeting on the reality show, and Leslie even reached out after the couple announced their impending divorce on Good Morning America to show Theresa some love. Leslie also supported the financial services professional as she dealt with backlash from the split, including some unflattering paparazzi photos .

On this night, though, seemingly in celebration of Theresa being officially single again, it was all about the ladies, some drinks and some good times. Leslie Fhima posted to her own Instagram Stories :

(Image credit: Leslie Fhima's Instagram Stories)

A judge signed off on a settlement to dissolve the marriage between Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist on Thursday, June 13, two months after the couple announced their split. That announcement, which they made in a joint appearance on GMA, came just three months after their ABC-televised wedding.

Lots of rumors surrounded the couple regarding the reason for their quick breakup, with the distance between their home states being the primary focus. Theresa Nist remained in New Jersey near her family, while Gerry Turner lived in Indiana near his daughters and granddaughters. Some reports claimed that Gerry had been “caught in lie,” and that he’d never intended to leave Indiana, while former Bachelor Ben Higgins said he’d heard an argument over cornfields was the final nail in the couple’s coffin.

The Golden Bachelor’s Susan Noles — who ended up officiating Gerry and Theresa’s wedding — defended the 72-year-old retiree, saying he “got the wrong end of it” because it was actually Theresa who had chosen not to quit her job and relocate.

While distance does seem to have played a role in some way in the golden divorce, I’m just happy that Theresa Nist was able to make the trip to Minnesota to celebrate the end of her marriage with Leslie Fhima.