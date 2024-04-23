Insiders Are Making Some Bold Claims About Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner Getting ‘Caught In A Lie,’ But Theresa's Daughter Has A Different Take
The Golden daughters are speaking out.
Despite The Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist expressing nothing but love for each other as they announced their plans to divorce on Good Morning America, fans have had a lot of thoughts about what really might have happened. Was it the distance between them? Theresa’s job? Was the whole marriage a sham? Supposed insiders are making some bold claims that Gerry lied to his wife, but it seems Theresa’s daughter has a different take.
Source Claims Gerry Turner Lied About Moving To New Jersey
With Gerry Turner in Indiana and Theresa Nist in New Jersey, where the couple would live was a huge question when The Golden Bachelor got down on one knee to propose to the last-remaining contestant on the reality spinoff’s first season. In the end, they said living in separate homes in different states was a big reason for their marriage ending after a mere three months. However, according to an insider for Life&Style, Gerry had told Theresa that he would relocate. According to the source:
There are definitely people out there who think Gerry Turner and The Bachelor franchise lost some credibility with this short-lived marriage. Bachelor Nation alum Tyler Cameron said the Golden couple “put a true stain on love in The Bachelor world,” after what was such a wholesome season of television.
However, if there is bad blood between Gerry and Theresa due to his being “caught in a lie,” none of that bitterness has trickled down to their daughters.
Theresa’s Daughter Says The Turners Are ‘Family Always’
The union between Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner may have only lasted a few months, but their daughters seem to have found forever family. Amidst all the rumors and one Golden Bachelor contestant saying she’d “dodged a bullet” by being sent home early in the season, Theresa’s daughter Jen Woolston posted a group photo from Gerry and Theresa’s wedding on Instagram, showing love for her ex-stepfamily by writing:
These certainly don’t sound like the words of someone whose mother was lied to, or something that would be said if the love between Gerry and Theresa had never been real. Gerry’s daughter Angie Turner responded in kind to Jen Woolston, commenting:
Theresa’s daughter-in-law Amanda Nist even chimed in, commenting:
From there the comments between Gerry and Theresa's daughters continued, as they extended invitations to each other’s homes and made plans to attend sporting events. After Jen Woolston made it clear that the Turners were “always welcome,” Theresa Nist added her own comment, telling Angie Turner: “Yes, always!!!”
There very likely is more to the story of why Gerry Turner’s marriage to Theresa Nist ended so quickly, and it certainly could be true that one party or the other was misled in terms of where the couple would settle down together. Until that comes out — if it does at all — it’s nice to see that the families still have so much love for each other, and hopefully Bachelor Nation can extend that same kindness to Theresa and Gerry.
Perhaps The Golden Bachelorette will have more luck, when the first season of that spinoff hits the 2024 TV schedule this fall. No lead has yet been announced, but if you want to see who Gerry Turner’s most eligible bachelorettes were, you can stream The Golden Bachelor with a Hulu subscription.
