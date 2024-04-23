Insiders Are Making Some Bold Claims About Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner Getting ‘Caught In A Lie,’ But Theresa's Daughter Has A Different Take

Despite The Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist expressing nothing but love for each other as they announced their plans to divorce on Good Morning America, fans have had a lot of thoughts about what really might have happened. Was it the distance between them? Theresa’s job? Was the whole marriage a sham? Supposed insiders are making some bold claims that Gerry lied to his wife, but it seems Theresa’s daughter has a different take.

Source Claims Gerry Turner Lied About Moving To New Jersey

With Gerry Turner in Indiana and Theresa Nist in New Jersey, where the couple would live was a huge question when The Golden Bachelor got down on one knee to propose to the last-remaining contestant on the reality spinoff’s first season. In the end, they said living in separate homes in different states was a big reason for their marriage ending after a mere three months. However, according to an insider for Life&Style , Gerry had told Theresa that he would relocate. According to the source:

Gerry said he was moving to be with Theresa, which we now know wasn’t true, but this isn’t the first time he’s been caught in a lie. Reality set in. Bottom line, Gerry never really had any intention of moving to New Jersey to be with Theresa. He gets no more chances. His credibility is officially shot.

There are definitely people out there who think Gerry Turner and The Bachelor franchise lost some credibility with this short-lived marriage. Bachelor Nation alum Tyler Cameron said the Golden couple “ put a true stain on love in The Bachelor world ,” after what was such a wholesome season of television .

However, if there is bad blood between Gerry and Theresa due to his being “caught in a lie,” none of that bitterness has trickled down to their daughters.

(Image credit: ABC)

Theresa’s Daughter Says The Turners Are ‘Family Always’

The union between Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner may have only lasted a few months, but their daughters seem to have found forever family. Amidst all the rumors and one Golden Bachelor contestant saying she’d “dodged a bullet” by being sent home early in the season, Theresa’s daughter Jen Woolston posted a group photo from Gerry and Theresa’s wedding on Instagram , showing love for her ex-stepfamily by writing:

I had only the loveliest experiences being with Gerry and his family and I will hold the days we were officially family in my heart forever, and will think of them as family always.

These certainly don’t sound like the words of someone whose mother was lied to, or something that would be said if the love between Gerry and Theresa had never been real. Gerry’s daughter Angie Turner responded in kind to Jen Woolston, commenting:

Right back at you Jen! You guys will always be family to us as well!!

Theresa’s daughter-in-law Amanda Nist even chimed in, commenting:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Loved getting to know our new family. We will always have the most FUN sisters. 🥰

From there the comments between Gerry and Theresa's daughters continued, as they extended invitations to each other’s homes and made plans to attend sporting events. After Jen Woolston made it clear that the Turners were “always welcome,” Theresa Nist added her own comment, telling Angie Turner: “Yes, always!!!”

There very likely is more to the story of why Gerry Turner’s marriage to Theresa Nist ended so quickly, and it certainly could be true that one party or the other was misled in terms of where the couple would settle down together. Until that comes out — if it does at all — it’s nice to see that the families still have so much love for each other, and hopefully Bachelor Nation can extend that same kindness to Theresa and Gerry.