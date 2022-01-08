This Is Us' Milo Ventimiglia Shares The Sweet Vows He And Mandy Moore Exchanged Before Playing Husband And Wife

Jack and Rebecca Pearson are the heart of This Is Us, which is interesting when you consider Milo Ventimiglia’s character died before the events of the current timeline. However it’s not hard to believe that Jack and Rebecca’s chemistry has been strong enough to hold the flashback portions of This Is Us for six seasons, especially when you consider Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore apparently exchanged vows with each other back in 2015.

This Is Us is currently airing its sixth and final season on NBC, bringing what could only be a devastating end to the show that’s kept audiences reaching for the tissues for six years, as well as keeping us on our toes with its twists and turns. Milo Ventimiglia spoke on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon about the final season and recalled a moment he shared with on-screen wife Mandy Moore at an advertiser conference ahead of This Is Us’ premiere.

Everybody was kind of milling about and Mandy and I were like off to the side by ourselves and we just kind of raised our glasses to one another. We almost took vows with one another, where it was like, ‘Hey, I promise to always communicate. I promise to not be happy until you’re happy. I will always look out for you, and all that. And we have stayed very true to what we said in the beginning. I mean, I gotta say, she has been probably, in my 26 years in front of the camera, the best partner I’ve ever had.

Okay, that is just about the cutest thing I’ve ever heard. To know that Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore vowed to look out for each other on set as if they were actually husband and wife really makes Jack and Rebecca’s on-screen relationship make so much sense.

This Is Us has always brought the emotion and has tackled some really tough issues, so I’d imagine knowing that you had that kind of support from your scene partner must have been so creatively freeing for both actors. Milo Ventimiglia absolutely gushed about his on-screen wife and how much he has enjoyed watching Mandy Moore work and grow over the past six years.

Her commitment, her dedication, her growth as an artist. The audience, you guys all get to watch the show in its entirety. I get to sit there in front of her, stand in front of her, or lay in a bed next to her and watch, front row, what she does, and how impactful the work is to her, and I’ve only seen it grow. So it’s been a pleasure to be her TV husband for six years, and at the same time, closing this chapter, I’m very excited to see what Mandy does next, because she’s such a force.

Okay, we're all officially in love with Milo Ventimiglia now, right? You can watch his full interview with Jimmy Fallon below.

What a beautiful tribute to Mandy Moore – and it’s very much well-deserved. Season 6 will show the progression of Rebecca’s Alzheimer’s, leading to a flash forward scene where she’s near the end of her life. Moore was stunning in the premiere, her performance breathtakingly beautiful and heartbreaking at the same time. I can’t wait to see what more these two will show audiences as Season 6 continues.

This Is Us airs at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesdays on NBC. Be sure to check out our 2022 TV Schedule to see what other shows are coming up too.