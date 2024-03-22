Viral TikTok Of Little Swifties Recreating Taylor Swift ‘22’ Hat Moment While Watching The Eras Tour On Disney+ Is So Heartwarming I Could Cry

Getting the “22” hat is one of the greatest honors for a fan at the Eras Tour, and while many have been the recipient of it, sadly, most Swifties will never get the chance to receive that iconic black-brimmed hat from the pop star. However, now that the Eras Tour concert film is available with a Disney+ subscription , fans everywhere can watch the sweet exchange, and recreate it themselves. Well, that’s exactly what two little Swifties did following the project’s streaming premiere, and this viral TikTok is so heartwarming I could cry.

Just like so many little kids who grow up playing pretend princesses or superheroes, these kiddos were fantasizing about a world where they were Taylor Swift and the “22” hat recipient. Posted by @mrschelseabennett, the TikTok has over 2 million views, and it’s the cutest thing ever, see for yourself below:

In the caption of the video, @mrschelseabennett noted that she loves “watching them have the time of their lives creating these moments together at home." Those who saw the TikTok had the same thought, as many commented things like:

“wanna play eras tour?” -(taylor’s version)

Girls playing “Eras tour” makes me so happy 😭 -Sara Watwood

Taylor needs to see this RIGHT NOW -polina c

The Taylor Tots get me every time. 🥰 -GaleFarms

This is the sweetest sisterly girlhood moment I’ve ever witnessed 😭 I love them & their love for Taylor -Ali

This has been happening at my house too! Everyday after school we have a mini concert and I get the 22 hat. 🤣💜 -Manda4

The Grammys, yes the music awards, commented that this was the “purest moment ever,” and I couldn’t agree more. Even Disney+ got in on the fun, complementing the girls’ Eras Tour stage that was constructed out of couch cushions:

The stage is perfect! 🙌

While their couch stage isn’t the literal Eras Tour stage, the joyful energy radiating from it and these two girls is the same and the sweetest thing ever. Whenever I watch (or re-watch) this Eras Tour moment , Swift giving away the “22” hat always makes me tear up , and this video makes me have a very similar reaction.

Everyone from young Swifties to friends of Swift to TikTokers has gotten the “22” hat at the show, however, it’s still something only a few can receive since the pop star has a limited number of shows. So, I love that all fans, no matter how big or small, can recreate moments like this from their homes, because the Eras Tour is on Disney+ and accessible to so many.

As Taylor Swift continues to release projects and tour around the world, I can’t wait to see more fan reactions and recreations like this one. It’s genuinely so sweet and heartwarming that I need to grab a tissue, and it makes me want to set up a stage in my living room, sing "22" at the top of my lungs and play Eras Tour.