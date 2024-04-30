Celebs like Mindy Kaling and Reese Witherspoon Are Fangirling Over Their TTPD Gifts From Taylor Swift, And I Can't Blame Them

There is something about Taylor Swift’s music that just connects with people. Whether it’s her vulnerable, heartbreaking lyrics or her high-energy pop beats, there is a lot to love about the Grammy winning artist. This includes her personal care packages she sends her friends and admirers after an album release. To celebrate the release of The Tortured Poets Department, Swift sent merch packages with a handwritten note to other creatives that she considers to be “members of the Tortured Poets Department,” and included a heartfelt note as a thank you. Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon, and many other celebs were amongst the “members” who received a package from Swift, and I personally am just as excited as they were about the goodies.

Swift has been open about finding inspiration everywhere when creating her record breaking albums and coming up with new ideas. She revealed that Mad Men was an inspiration for “Lavender Haze” , and the movie Something Great inspired “Death By A Thousand Cuts.” She also has been candid about other entertainment professionals inspiring her in different ways, and it’s super interesting to see who she included in the TTPD club who received sweet gifts from Swift as a thank you. Many posted their care packages, including Mindy Kaling, who couldn’t be happier to rock her sweatshirt gifted by the “Fortnight” singer. You can see her Instagram below:

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) A photo posted by on

Mindy Kaling, by her admission is a huge Swiftie , and even attended her first LA show on the Eras Tour. It’s no wonder Swift feels a kinship with Kaling, as the actress is a prolific writer who has made an effort to uplift other female voices, much like the pop star. The same goes for Reese Witherspoon, who has done the same with her own career and found herself receiving a package from Swift as well. The Legally Blonde actress even ranked some of her favorite songs off the album. You can see her Instagram story post below:

(Image credit: Reese Witherspoon's Instagram Story)

Swift of course didn’t leave her fellow female singers behind, as Kelsea Ballerini also posted her own sweet package from Swift, and referred to the singer as having a “beautiful mind” in her Instagram story.

(Image credit: Kelsea Ballerini Instagram Story)

Rosé from the K-Pop girl group BLACKPINK also was excited to receive her care package on Instagram. Swift is notoriously a fan of the girl group, and even posted a TikTok using a BLACKPINK song in 2022.

(Image credit: Rosé Instagram Story)

Lin-Manuel Miranda has a beautiful mind of his own, and this was seemingly acknowledged by the pop star with his own package. He even shared one of his favorite songs from the album, accompanying his Instagram story post with the new song “Florida!!!”

(Image credit: Lin Manuel Miranda Instagram Story)

Eras Tour attendees seemingly were prioritized with this merch drop. Simu Liu acquired a massive friendship bracelet collection at Swift’s Seattle show, and has been prolific about his love for the singer on social media. He got a package of his own and based on his Instagram story reaction, was in shock to be included.

(Image credit: Simu Liu Instagram Story)

One of the cutest items in the package was the TTPD gold bracelet which Buffy The Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar rocked in an Instagram post. She also attended the Eras Tour alongside Seth Green at one of the SoFi shows in 2023.

A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) A photo posted by on

Lastly, of course, Grey’s Anatomy actress Ellen Pompeo got her own “thank you” from Swift. The “Love Story” singer is a massive fan of her show, and even named one of her cats “Meredith Grey” after Pompeo’s titular character. The love seems to be mutual, as Pompeo posted her own Swift gift on her Instagram story.

(Image credit: Ellen Pompeo Instagram Story)

There were probably plenty of other packages to go around that didn’t make it to social media, but based on just these, it seems like Swift really took her time with the presentation. The handwritten note in every gift is a nice touch, and makes the whole thing feel so special and personal. “The Tortured Poets Department” is certainly well staffed, and now the members finally have the uniform for the job. Who knew a uniform could be this cute and cozy?