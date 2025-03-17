Traitors’ Dylan Efron Hilariously Floundered When Asked To Identify Tate McRae’s Butt, Then Got Into The Comments To Explain Himself

Under normal circumstances, it might be difficult for someone to recognize a celebrity. Many of us have likely been in that situation in which you know the face but just can’t put a name to it. Well, how about having to identify a star based on their butt. It sounds weird, but that’s the situation Dylan Efron just found himself in during an interview. The butt, in question, belonged to none other than Tate McRae, and Efron humorously failed to realize that. Later, Efron – who was named a winner during the Traitors Season 3 finale – explained himself.

Dylan Efron took part in a fun chat overseen by Betches, during which the reality TV star was quizzed about different aspects of pop culture. At one particular moment, he was presented with an image from Tate McRae’s “Revolving door” music video. In the still, McRae was in mid-dance position, and her face was not visible. Efron seemed to be thrown off by the question, and you can see his funny response in the following Instagram clip:

A post shared by Betches Media (@betches) A photo posted by on

Evidently, the younger brother of actor Zac Efron needed to be walked to the answer. Tate McRae has gone viral as of late for balancing herself in that position while wearing heels. The original TikTok video depicting that moment from a BTS standpoint went viral and, as of this writing, it has over three million likes. In the comments section of Betches’ post, plenty of fans shared their funny takes on Dylan’s apparent lack of knowledge. One particular user posed a question about the influencer’s concert statement, in particular:

WHO does he mean by ‘the girl who has all the concerts right now’ it CAN’T be Taylor Swift, right??

In all fairness, the statement itself could indeed have been in reference to the constantly busy Taylor Swift, who has various projects on her hands and was engaged in her Eras Tour from 2023 to 2024. I suppose what threw this particular fan off is the fact that Tate McRae and Swift don’t have the same kind of physical build. Funny enough, when Dylan Efron replied to the comment, he admitted that he was trying to name another pop star entirely:

Sabrina Carpenter 🙈 name wouldn’t come out, jeopardy has never been my strong suit.. pop culture jeopardy even worse.

The Down to Earth producer’s chuckle-worthy lack of knowledge when it comes to pop stars can seemingly be chalked up to the fact that he just isn’t on social media that often. I’m still impressed, however, that he did think to name Sabrina Carpenter. Funny enough, the booked and busy Carpenter has been drumming up buzz in recent weeks as well. One way she did that was by sporting red lingerie during her performance at the Brit Awards earlier in March. While she received backlash from some groups, Carpenter clapped back with a seven-word response.

It’s probably likely that Dylan Efron wouldn’t be familiar with the “Expresso” singer’s wardrobe brouhaha. Chances are he’s way more familiar with the ins and outs of The Traitors (which is streamable with a Peacock subscription). Not too long ago, fans watched as Efron claimed victory on the show alongside Delores, Gabby and Ivar. His season was filled with plenty of memorable developments, including Efron’s excellent bromance with Boston Rob.

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Check out great reality TV shows like The Traitors, Top Chef Family Style and Eat. Slay Love by subscribing to Peacock TV. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

While some may find it funny or even surprising that Dylan Efron isn’t really in the know when it comes to pop stars like Tate McRae or Taylor Swift, I find his habits refreshing. So many of us spend a lot of time online and occasionally fail to unplug once in a while. On that note, keep doing what you’re doing, Efron – but maybe still take a second to watch “Revolving door.”