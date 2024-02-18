TikTok Star Who Landed 22 Hat Reveals What Taylor Swift Told Him, And The Video Is A+

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has provided us with some pretty epic moments over the past year, including changing the lyrics of “Karma” to acknowledge her relationship with Travis Kelce and Swift’s hilarious reaction to a viral video of her stage malfunction . One big moment that fans have come to expect happens each night during the song “22,” when the singer gives her black hat to a member of the audience. Apparently there’s quite a lot that goes into choosing which lucky fan will get the “22” hat , and one recent recipient revealed in a hilarious viral video what Swift told him.

TikToker Oliver Mills seemed to be high on the power of Taylor Swift and the “22” hat after his interaction with the artist herself during one of her recent shows on the international leg of the Eras Tour. After Swift complimented his work on social media, the Swiftie had an A+ reaction, which you can see below:

@olivermillsn I dont wanna freak anyone out but this is a big deal ♬ original sound - Oliver Mills

Yeah, that compliment isn’t going to his head at all! It must have been so cool to be acknowledged like that by Taylor Swift, and just saying it out loud seemed like a surreal experience for Oliver Mills, as he said:

Taylor Swift said I’m funny. She said, ‘I love your videos,’ and, ‘You’re so funny.’ And we hugged. As far as I’m concerned, I’m the only one that’s ever allowed to make a joke about anything. I’m the voice of funny, by the way. Taylor Swift tonight named me the voice of funny, and she knighted me with this hat. So yeah, if you want to make a joke, just flick me a message and I’ll prove it. We’ll figure something out.

In a video of the big moment posted to TikTok, you can in fact see Taylor Swift tell Oliver Mills exactly what he said (well, not that he was officially the “voice of funny” but that she loved his videos) before asking for one of his many friendship bracelets. Check it out below:

The TikToker called it the “single greatest moment” of his life, and any Swiftie would be able to understand the truth in that statement. The gravity of what Oliver Mills had just experienced seemed to dawn on him as he recalled the experience, and he pondered:

What am I supposed to do now? What am I supposed to do now? You know? This is a big deal.

Numerous posts on his page are now dedicated to the life-altering experience, as Oliver Mills contemplated if that really happened, how much the souvenir meant to him, and even how willing he was to cut off one of his fingers in return for the “22” hat:

Fans who made it out to Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour at the theater got to see Kobe Bryant’s daughter Bianka receive the hat during one of Taylor Swift's Los Angeles shows, which was such a tear-jerking moment three years after the NBA legend’s tragic death in a helicopter crash along with his daughter Gigi and seven others.