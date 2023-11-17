Tim Allen Already Has An Idea For A Home Improvement Spinoff, And Sign Me Up

Over the years, there's been a lot of chatter about a reboot or spinoff for Tim Allen's hit sitcom Home Improvement. It turns out, he's also thought about returning as Tim Taylor. Not only has he pondered the idea, but he even has ideas for a potential reboot, and I'm so on board.

Tim Allen opened up about his relationships with the Home Improvement cast while speaking with The Messenger . Sharing that he's still in contact with lots of his former co-stars, he revealed that they have talked about a potential spinoff. He said:

I see Richard Karn a lot. And I talk to the boys [Zachery Ty Bryan, who played Brad; Jonathan Taylor Thomas, who played Randy; and Taran Noah Smith, who played Mark]...and I'm there as one of their friends. We keep talking about [a spinoff].

You hear that! They keep talking about a spinoff, how exciting! Continuing to speak about a potential return to Tim Taylor, Allen said:

It's funny, one of the conversations we've had recently is how weird it would be if Home Improvement would be about the kids' kids. Like if all of them had children, and I'm a grandparent. Home Re-Improvement or something like that. It's come up.

Personally, I think this is a fantastic idea. We’ve seen beloved ‘90s sitcoms come back in this way and find great success. Take the Full House reboot Fuller House for example, that show was met with a lot of love from the fans, and it had a fantastic run on Netflix. I’d love to see Tim Taylor return as a grandfather, and learn all about how his family has grown and changed.

It's worth noting that this isn’t the first time Tim Allen has shared his ideas for a Home Improvement spinoff or reboot. In 2020, the actor expressed his interest in doing a “one-hour movie” so they could find out “where the boys are now, and where...Tool Tim would be in today’s world.”

However, this wouldn’t be our first run-in with Tim Taylor in recent years, if he were to come back. In 2021, Allen’s classic character appeared in a Last Man Standing and Home Improvement crossover . The idea for Mike Baxter and Tim Taylor's meeting came through a network note, and the audience loved it. Honestly, this crossover got fans hopeful that a Home Improvement spinoff could be on the horizon.

There was also a fun little cast reunion in 2020 when Richard Karn and Allen reunited to host the History Channel’s Assembly Required. Clearly, the love for the show, characters and cast is still very much alive, and Tim Allen is ready to play his tool man again.

Well, hopefully, Tim Allen’s plan comes to fruition, and we get to see him return as Tim Taylor along with the rest of the Home Improvement cast. I think many of us would love to see where all the characters ended up, and a reboot show or movie would be the perfect way to do that.