Timothy Olyphant's Justified: City Primeval Shut Down Production After Gunfight Crashed Into The Set

Justified fans celebrated the news when FX announced Timothy Olyphant's Raylan Givens would be making his long-gestating return for a new mission of sorts with the limited continuation series Justified: City Primeval . The new project is currently in production, but filming was temporarily shut down after a potentially dangerous situation involving a vehicular gunfight.

On the night of Wednesday, July 20, it's reported that the occupants of two vehicles were engaged in a gunfight, with both cars smashing through the barricades surrounding the show’s set, which is located near Douglass Park in Chicago. According to Deadline , cast and crew members took cover and dove to the ground as the incident was happening, and it was noted that Timothy Olyphant was there at the time.

Shell casings were found on the set later, but luckily no one suffered any injuries. It wasn’t clear what happened to the drivers/shooters within the vehicles.

Justified: City Primeval remained dark on the set throughout Thursday, and it’s reported that production is planning to resume on Monday, July 25.