How Gwen Stefani Inspired Blake Shelton's Wedding Song Without Even Knowing About It

While many people have big, splashy weddings that feature lots of small and big moments worth remembering, we all know that celebrity ceremonies tend to take the cake when it comes to having the most perfect, romantic details from beginning to end . That was no different for Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, who married at his massive Oklahoma ranch back in early July. While the duo may not have gone through with their Pretty in Pink song pick for their reception, Shelton did write a tune for the occasion, and he’s revealed how Stefani inspired him without even knowing it.

By all appearances, after waiting to make sure that at least some of their family and friends could attend safely, the couple managed to pull off having the wedding of their dreams , complete with a private chapel they had built on the property. During a recent interview on The Late Late Show with Seth Meyers, the host asked Blake Shelton if he felt much pressure to come up with a song that lived up to his usual standards for his wedding to Gwen Stefani, and Shelton said:

I didn't feel pressure because she didn't know I was going to do it, so I felt like there's really no bar to set right here. And it was Carson [Daly]'s idea that we should write our own vows or whatever—have this piece just to say, before we say 'I do.' And Gwen is always...she is constantly on my ass about, I should be writing more songs. 'How come you don't write more songs?' And I have gotten lazy about it over the years. And so I decided, 'Well, you know, I'll step up and come up with something,' and so I did.

Ahhh. Well, that worked out for Shelton, didn’t it? I can imagine that many people who decide to serenade their new spouse with a song they wrote specifically for them, who plan to do it in front of everyone at their wedding / reception, would be nervous about making such a move. But, aside from the fact that the country music superstar and The Voice coach has been a chart-topping singer / songwriter and performer for many years, it turns out that he saved the song as a nice post-wedding surprise for his new bride.

This meant that he didn’t really feel any pressure to have the song hit particular benchmarks, and was just able to write and perform for Stefani from the heart. Luckily, Shelton was spurred on by Stefani prodding him over the years, and noting that he should write more songs. He felt it was high time to “step up” on that front, so he could treat his some-time singing partner to a song that was just for her.

If you’ve been wondering what this special song sounded like, you’re in luck, because Blake Shelton also said that the new ditty is going to be a part of the upcoming deluxe version of his most recent release, Body Language. So, we can all hear it for ourselves and experience how he helped to make his wedding to Gwen Stefani a day to remember.