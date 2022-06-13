Todd And Julie Chrisley's Daughter Speaks Out After Her Parents’ Verdict Came Down On Bank Fraud, More Charges

These past few weeks have been quite turbulent for the Chrisley family. In May, Todd and Julie Chrisley, the parental figures on USA Network’s Chrisley Knows Best, went on trial for bank fraud and tax evasion . The prosecution wasted no time in getting the ball rolling, several weeks of intense court proceedings followed. And this past week, the jury issued a verdict,which found the celebrity couple guilty of multiple crimes. In the aftermath, the pair’s children have remained mum on the matter though, now, one of their daughters is speaking out.

Lindsie Chrisley Campbell, Todd’s oldest daughter with ex-wife Teresa Terry, was the one to break her silence. The 32-year-old media influencer hosts a pair of podcasts and, considering her candid nature, some may have assumed that she’d address her father and stepmom’s situation this week. However, in a message posted to her Instagram stories (via CNN ), the younger Chrisley explained that she’ll be stepping away for a while. She also got honest about her thoughts on the verdict:

I know most of you are expecting to hear from me on my podcasts this week as I took time to be with my family last week.The verdict is not what I had hoped or prayed for, and I am deeply saddened for myself, my son and my family as a whole. Please pray for us during this difficult time and know that I will be back when the time is right. Thank you for your continued love and support.

Her father and stepmother stood accused of funding their luxurious lifestyle through bank loans that were said to be illegally obtained. The prosecution also claimed that the couple submitted falsified documents to banks, which painted an inaccurate picture of their financial standing. It was estimated that they earned $30 million due to the alleged falsified docs. Julie Chrisley was also accused of wire fraud and obstruction of justice. The two were ultimately found guilty of bank fraud, tax evasion and more, while their accountant, Mark Braddock, was also found guilty of several crimes, including aiding and abetting the filing of false tax returns. In a statement, the couple revealed their intention to appeal.

Amid the courtroom drama (which included an accusation of a gay affair ), Lindsie Chrisley took the stand . While doing so, she fully backed up her father, according to reports. The media personality was said to have evoked several instances in which her dad was there for his kids. This apparently included a time in which he supported son Kyle while he was battling addiction and when he helped Lindsie herself through an eating disorder, all of which predates their TV careers.

Since the jury’s verdict was issued, attention has turned to the younger children, specifically 16-year-old Grayson Chrisley and the couple’s 9-year-old granddaughter, Chloe, who they’re raising. Some have likely wondered what might happen if their parents are sentenced to what could be up to 30 years in prison. A former federal prosecutor has spoken to that possibility and explained that both could end up with close family members if both serve time.

The family is embroiled in a tough situation right now, but eyes will likely still be on the upcoming season of their show, in which the brood appears to be happy . Only time will tell how those episodes play out and how things progress for Todd, Julie, Lindsie and the rest of the group in real time.