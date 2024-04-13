How Todd Chrisley Is Reportedly Receiving Support From Fellow Inmates As His Appeal Approaches

At this point, Todd Chrisley – as well as his wife, Julie – have been in their respective prisons for more than a year now. The former Chrisley Knows Best stars have been serving time due to being found guilty of bank fraud and other offenses in 2022. As the two remain behind bars, their legal team has been working on their appeal, and that’s set to be heard in court in just a matter of days. The Chrisleys’ lawyers and family members have provided updates in the interim. Now, their attorney is discussing how Todd has allegedly received support from fellow inmates ahead of the hearing.

The patriarch of the Chrisley family is currently serving 10 years (which is reduced from his initial sentence) at Pensacola, Florida’s Federal Prison Camp. Much has been said – by sources and Todd’s inner circle – about how he’s gotten along with others in prison. Well, according to family attorney Jay Sargent, a lot of people have Todd’s back right now. Sargent said that his client’s fellow prison residents are “wishing him well” as the court prepares to hear his appeal. Not only that, but Sargent even alleges that other incarcerated people from across the United States are expressing support for Todd as well.

Jay Sargent went on to say to RadarOnline that this stream of well wishes has come in the form of letters that inmates are sending to the Chrisleys’ legal team. While speaking with the news outlet, the lawyer also noted that in many cases, prisoners don’t feel compelled to speak up on such matters. But, apparently, “they care” about the former USA Network stars and how they’re legal situation has played out thus far.

As Todd Chrisley remains in Florida, Julie Chrisley is doing time at Lexington Medical Center in Kentucky, serving five years (which also marks a reduction from her original sentence). Months after they reported, Lindsie Chrisley – Todd’s daughter from his first marriage – discussed their situation. As she put it, her dad and stepmother had been “welcomed with open arms” to prison . It was even reported sometime later that Todd believed it was good that he’d begun serving time so that he could serve as an advocate for his fellow inmates.

The reason the businessman has allegedly had those aspirations is because of the conditions that he and others have supposedly experienced since being locked up. Mr. Chrisley as well as his kids have made claims about poor living conditions being present within his and Julie’s facilities. That includes a supposed lack of air conditioning and no access to nutritious food . (The Prison Bureau has denied these claims.) Nevertheless, Todd apparently doesn’t want to switch prisons , because he’s afraid of retaliation from FPC officials.

As for the appeal, that was confirmed to be a reality back in November 2023. Savannah Chrisley shared the update amid the Thanksgiving season, at which point she expressed gratitude that her parents’ “oral arguments” were going to be heard. Should everything go their way, Savannah hopes her parents will be home at some point this summer.

Of course, only time will tell whether the efforts of Jay Sargent and the rest of the family’s legal team will prove to be successful following the appeal on April 19. We’ll also just have to wait and see whether the reported character letters from the other inmates have any bearing on the proceedings.