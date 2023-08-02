Tom Brady And Irina Shayk Are Allegedly Dating. Why They Aren't Spending His Birthday Together

Following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady became one of the entertainment sphere’s most eligible bachelors, and massive speculation surrounded his love life. Rumors pointed to him being “friendly” with Kim Kardashian , though his rep ultimately shot down the claims. However, sources subsequently reported that he started dating one of Kanye West’s exes – Irina Shayk. Neither star has confirmed their romance, but they’ve been spotted in public on a few occasions, at this point. They seem to be getting quite close but, allegedly, Brady won’t be spending his birthday with his supposed lady.

With Tom Brady turning 46 on Thursday, August 3, he’s reportedly planning to mark the occasion in a special way, and Us Weekly reports that Irina Shayk won’t be involved. The iconic quarterback won’t be alone, though, as a source says that he’ll be “spending his birthday with the loves of his life — his children.” Brady “traveled to Africa and will be celebrating there with them.” A second insider reiterated those same plans while speaking to the news outlet:

He won’t be spending his birthday with her. He’s out of the country and focusing on his family.

It would seem that the excursion is indeed real, as the ex-NFLer took to his Instagram stories to share a clip of a lion he spotted during his safari. You can check out the image down below:

(Image credit: Instagram)

The beloved New England Patriots legend is the father to three children. He shares 15-year-old Jack with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan and has 13-year-old Benjamin and 10-year-old Vivian with Gisele Bündchen. The notion of him wanting to spend his b-day with his children does track. Since his divorce, he’s opened up about his desire to be there for his kids and to make the most of the time they have together. And quite frankly, a family trip like that sounds like a great adventure for a parent to share with their brood.

Also, despite the claim that 37-year-old Irina Shayk allegedly isn’t involved in the family vacay, that doesn’t mean her reported relationship with the twice-retired athlete is on the rocks. A source also said that he’s “still seeing Irina” at this time. Another insider added that at this point, their relationship is “very new.” In spite of that though, “they’re enjoying spending time with each other.”

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk have been linked to romance rumors since this past June, during which they both attended the wedding of socialites Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick in Sardinia. It was rumored that Shayk was “throwing herself” at Brady and that she “followed him around all weekend.” A representative of the Victoria’s Secret model later stated that the reports were greatly exaggerated . Yet at the end of July, the two were spotted having a rendezvous at the Bel Air Hotel, before heading to Brady’s abode. Shayk allegedly returned to the hotel the next day, with the football star picking her up again that afternoon.

At this point, Tom Brady seems to have a lot to celebrate. He’s about to reach another year of life, he has three children he loves and based on recent reports, he has a wonderful woman on his arm. Here’s hoping he has a great birthday and that he shares more stunning videos from that trip to Africa.