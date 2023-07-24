After Tom Brady And Kim Kardashian Romance Rumors Swirl, Insider Claims The Ex-NFL Star Is Dating One Of Kanye West's Exes

Since Tom Brady opted to retire from the NFL (for the second time) this past February, there’s been much speculation regarding his next steps, and I don’t mean his career. Fans have been curious about his love life following the dissolution of his relationship with Gisele Bündchen. Following their divorce, Brady has been romantically linked to a few notable names, with the most notable being Kim Kardashian . Rumors of that pairing have been shot down but, now, it would seem that another interesting development is taking shape. An insider just claimed that Brady is officially dating Irina Shayk – a former girlfriend of Kanye West .

Photographers reportedly tracked the pair over the weekend while they spent time together in Los Angeles. According to TMZ , the 45-year-old sports icon picked up the 37-year-old model at the Bel-Air Hotel on Friday, July 21. They purportedly went to the ex-footballer’s abode from there and seemed to be happy as they traveled. Sources say that the TV personality didn’t exit the house until 9:30 the following morning. The two later met up again at the hotel later that afternoon after the seven-time Super Bowl champion picked up the fashionista again and, while in the car, they were spotted engaging in PDA.

After that detailed account was shared, a source told TMZ that the two are indeed dating and met in June while attending the Sardinia wedding of model Madison Headrick and art mogul Joe Nahmad. As noted by the site, this isn’t the first time Tom Brady and Irina Shayk have been embroiled in relationship chatter. Their reported run-in at the wedding was reported, and it was alleged that Shayk was “throwing herself” at Brady. Her rep suggested that the rumors had been greatly exaggerated and that no such situation took place. But while that may not have been true, it would seem that the two are indeed an item.

Irina Shayk has been in relationships with a few faces that are surely familiar to the general public. From 2010 to 2015, she was involved with top-tier soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, and she later started dating Oscar-nominated actor Bradley Cooper in 2015. Cooper and Shayk, who share 6-year-old daughter Lea De Seine, split in 2019. By mid 2021, she was dating Kanye West in the aftermath of his split from Kim Kardashian. Shayk and West called it quits as well by August of that year. Though she didn’t speak out publicly on the relationship, sources claimed that Kardashian was happy about Ye finding someone.

Kim Kardashian, as previously mentioned, has been dealing with rumors of her own as of late. In May, sources claimed she was getting “friendly” with Tom Brady , though his rep swiftly shut that notion down. The two are apparently good friends and had only been in contact because Kardashian wanted advice before buying property on Baker’s Bay. (Brady himself has some land in that location.) An insider later claimed Gisele Bündchen was indifferent to the “Bradashian” reports.

Last week, some alleged that Kanye West isn’t happy with the Brady/Kardashian chatter . Someone went as far as to say that Ye, who’s currently in a relationship with Bianca Censori after unofficially marrying her, is jealous of the situation. Now that the ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneer is reportedly with the Hercules alum, it’s unlikely that he’d have any strong feelings on that front.

Tom Brady and Irina Shyak have yet to go public with any kind of relationship, and that’s not surprising, given they both like to keep their personal affairs close to the vest. It’s anyone’s guess as to when or how such a confirmation might arrive. What is looking clearer, however, is that stans of a Brady and Kim Kardashian may want to pump the brakes.