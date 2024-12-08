Tom Selleck Is Planning Post-Blue Bloods Career Moves, And It Sounds Like He's Ready For A Yellowstone Spinoff With An 1883 Star

Despite being one of TV’s most-watched scripted shows yearly for the bulk of its 14-season run, CBS’ Blue Bloods is one of many shows ending this year, with its series finale hitting the 2024 TV premiere schedule soon. Fans and cast members have spoken out against the financially motivated decision, but now that hopes for a surprise renewal are dwindling, let’s shift our focus over to where cast members such as Tom Selleck are heading next.

Selleck has been as outspoken with his frustrations over the cancellation as anyone else, as he doesn’t understand why CBS would conclude a project that had yet to fall from primetime grace. But it sounds like he’s looking ahead and weighing his options for where to bring his talents next, and he seems inclined to return to the western genre, particularly the lucrative ranch lands that Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan calls his TV home.

Speaking with Parade about saying farewell to Blue Bloods and Frank Reagan, Selleck was asked about his next gig, and whether or not he’d be interested in playing cowboy again for Sheriday. Here’s how the Magnum P.I. vet answered:

I wouldn’t say [offers] are pouring in, but maybe some people are thinking of me. . . . A good Western’s always on my list. I miss that; I want to sit on a horse again.

This idea would have seemed exciting years ago when Yellowstone was just starting up, but now it seems like it could be legitimately possible, considering how many big stars Sheridan's series have cast. That shortlist includes Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, Sylvester Stallone, Billy Bob Thornton, Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman, Jeremy Renner, Kevin Costner and many more. (Let's not forget that Tom Hanks cameo in 1883.)

One can only hope that someone in Taylor Sheridan's camp catches wind of Tom Selleck's desire to hop back on a horse. The mega-producer bought up the historic Four Sixes ranch in Texas, which he's already utilized quite a bit for filming purposes, given his passion for horses and all that comes with them. Anyone who actually wants to get back in the saddle would seemingly be welcomed with open arms.

Selleck also addressed his fandom and longtime friendship with 1883 vet Sam Elliott, saying he'd be down to team up with the Big Lebowski vet if possible. In his words:

Sam was great in [1883]. Sam’s always great. We go way, way back. I love him dearly. I’d love to work with Sam.

How amazing would it be to see Hollywood's two most impressive mustaches on the screen at the same time on the 2025 TV premiere schedule? The pair shared the screen several times in the past, such as in the 1978 TV miniseries The Sacketts and the 1982 TV movie The Shadow Riders. So that would be a huge plus for both fans and the creative team putting it together.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With hopes for a Sheridan-enhanced announcement to come soon, Blue Bloods series finale is set to air on CBS on Friday, December 13, at 10:00 p.m. ET, and can be streamed the next day with a Paramount+ subscription.