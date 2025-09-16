Tony Todd’s Wife Responds To The Late Actor Being Left Out Of The Emmys In Memoriam Segment
Never easy to honor all of the noteworthy deaths in Hollywood.
When actor Tony Todd passed away in November 2024, horror fans everywhere were mourning the loss of an icon who brought to life one of the genre’s most haunting boogeyman, Candyman. But despite having such an unmistakable presence on the big screen, even returning to reprise another beloved role for FInal Destination: Bloodlines while suffering from cancer, he’d also appeared on and co-starred in dozens of major TV shows. Which is why it was shocking that the 2025 Emmy Awards telecast didn’t feature him during the “In Memoriam” segment.
For this year’s ceremony, country giants Vince Gill and Lainey Wilson took the stage to perform “Go Rest High on That Mountain” as the video of late Hollywood heaviest played on the big screen behind them, with Tony Todd nowhere to be seen. In response, his widow Fatima Cortez Todd made her voice heard in knocking the TV Academy for ignoring such a big talent. Speaking with EW, she said:
Indeed, Tony Todd likely worked on just as many total episodes of television across his long career as many of the other talents who were acknowledged during the Emmys segment. Even if he didn't lead off his own project in the vein of The Tony Todd Show, he took on plenty of memorable recurring and one-off roles in some of the biggest shows on TV.
Here's a shortlist of linear projects he's appeared on in the past 40+ years.
- Star Trek: The Next Generation
- Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
- MacGyver
- Matlock
- Hawaii Five-0
- Psych
- Without a Trace
- 24
- Criminal Minds
- The Flash
- The Young and the Restless
- The Orville
- The X-Files
That's hardly a full list, also, and doesn't include the bulk of his work bringing his unmistakable voice to animated shows and video games.
Given that so much of Todd's work was devoted to genres like sci-fi and horror, it's possible that played into why he was left out of the "In Memoriam" segment. Or perhaps the Emmys took the worst possible lesson from the Oscars, which gobsmackingly also left Tony Todd out of its tribute segment.
Other celebs missing from the "In Memoriam" segment include the late former WWE Superstar Hulk Hogan, as well as The Sopranos vet Jerry Adler. It should be noted, however, that those and other seemingly shunned performers are listed on the TV Academy's more compreshensive rundown of actors who passed away in the last year.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.