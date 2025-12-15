It's A Very Happy Holiday Season For Hallmark Stars, As A Third Couple Announces They're Having A Baby

It is the most wonderful time of the year. Normally, this is because of upcoming Christmas movies headed to the official Hallmark schedule. However, this year, it’s more baby fever season at Hallmark, as a third network couple has announced a baby is on the way. Yes, third.

Chris McNally And His Actress Wife Julia Gonzalo Are Expecting

Chris McNally, who most Hallmark fans know best from his work in When Calls The Heart, recently appeared at the Hallmark Christmas Experience this year. The event was held in Kansas City, MO earlier this month, and during a WCTH panel on December 12, many outlets reported that McNally announced he and his wife Julia Gonzalo are having a baby coming up.

The couple already shares one child together , so this will be baby no. 2! Though it’s worth pointing out it’s pretty nice we’re getting a heads up this time, as last time the baby bombshell only came out after the birth of their little girl.

As you may know, McNally and Gonzalo have one of the cutest real-life meet cute ever. They met on the set of their Hallmark movie The Sweetest Heart back in 2018. This was shortly before McNally nabbed the more major role on When Calls The Heart. Both have continued working for Hallmark in the time since, with McNally doing both the TV gig and the occasional movie and Gonzalo recently starring in My Argentine Heart.

They aren’t the only Hallmark stars making big baby announcements, either.

When Calls The Heart’s Kevin McGarry, Kayla Wallace, Erin Krakow And Ben Rosenbaum Are Also Having Babies

In truth, they aren’t even close to the only Hallmark couple to announce they are expecting recently. In fact, McNally’s not even the only When Calls The Heart actor to announce. Erin Krakow shared her baby news last month in a sweet post with Ben Rosenbaum, her husband, and another actor on When Calls The Heart. More recent photos from the return of Lori Loughlin also showed her with a very cute bump.

Her co-star Kevin McGarry is also married to Hallmark star Kayla Wallace, who is also on When Calls The Heart (but who has made a more notable name for herself recently on Landman). That couple is also expecting, and announced it a few weeks before Krakow herself opened up.

This will be the first baby for both Wallace and Krakow. I cannot say what’s in the water in Hope Springs, but I’m loving how all these leading ladies are going to have kids so close together. Hope they all ended up being set pals if the show stays on the air, too.

It's certainly not ending anytime soon. When Calls The Heart will be back on the 2026 TV schedule starting on January 4th!