Topher Grace Opens Up About Why He Has Trouble Rewatching That '70s Show And Whether He'll Appear In The '90s Spinoff

Topher Grace made a name for himself as the snarky Eric Forman on That ‘70s Show. While he’s done plenty since then, it's safe to say he'll always be Forman to fans of the classic sitcom. While reboot series That ‘90s Show is in production, many fans still love rewatching reruns of the Fox comedy. However, for Grace, it’s difficult to view old episodes of the show, and he recently explained why he doesn’t watch them, as well as touched on what's going on with That '90s Show.

The star recently reminisced about his time working on the cult classic while speaking with SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, in promotion of his ABC comedy Home Economics. While giving props to his TV mom and dad Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith along with the spinoff's new young cast., he shared some of his feelings on the OG show. When doing so, he explained that the show is just too "nostalgic" for him to seek out reruns:

It's hard for me to watch that show in reruns. It makes you so nostalgic. It'd be like if they were rerunning your high school yearbook all the time.

While the average Joe has a challenging time remembering young adulthood, the actor's time was captured on film. Sure, for us, watching those old episodes is about revisiting certain scenes or Easter eggs but, for the That ‘70s Show star, it’s all about the fun times and touching memories he shared with his cast and crew. It's clear that the sitcom was more than a job for him; it was a special time in his life.

The Spider-Man 3 actor is busy with other projects but was asked whether he and former co-star Laura Prepon would return as the adult versions of Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti in the revival series, which will see the TV couple's daughter spend a summer with her grandparents in Point Place, Wisconsin. Upon hearing the suggestion, the star played coy about his participation, saying that everything related to the new show is “top secret," though it does sound as if he's busy with Home Economics right now, also noting:

Well, it's on Netflix and it's starring two of my great friends, which is Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, who played my parents. And a whole new group of kids. And I know some of the writers on it and I'm just like -- I have a day job unfortunately.

Topher Grace wasn’t the only That ‘70s Show alum excited about the revival, either. His TV parents, Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp celebrated the upcoming Netflix series starting production, giving devoted fans a peek into what to expect. Grace’s former co-star Danny Masterson shared an enthusiastic response to the news by calling everyone involved “dope.” While Masterson won’t be reprising his role of Hyde anytime soon, it would be a treat to see other alums Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, and Wilmer Valderrama reprise their roles in some capacity. Such cameos could be nostalgic for fans and the cast themselves.

