Travis Barker Just Got Tattoos Of Kourtney Kardashian's Lips (And A Big Ol' Scorpion) To Cover Up Ex-Wife Ink

The passionate romance between Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian has been one of the biggest pop culture topics of 2021. Since going Instagram official in January, they’ve engaged in a number of date nights and shared numerous PDA-filled moments with their social media followers. This all culminated in a marriage proposal that occurred earlier this month. The two are now likely making preparations for their walk down the aisle and, ahead of the event, Barker has covered up some body ink related to ex-wife Shanna Moakler. And he did so by getting some fresh tattoos, one of Kardashian’s lips and the other of a sizable scorpion.

The Blink-182 drummer previously had his former spouse’s name tattooed on his arm, and photos from tattoo artist Scott Campbell revealed that the musician wanted his future wife’s lips to cover the ink in question. The aforementioned scorpion art also covers another tribute to his former lover. Campbell showed off his work in an Instagram post that you can check out below:

Aside from covering up his former tribute to Shanna Moakler, the scorpion also represents Travis Barker’s astrological sign. The drummer seems very proud to be a Scorpio, and he took to Instagram to give his followers a look at his latest tattoos. Take a look at the post for yourself:

Given how sentimental the rockstar is when it comes to his lady, it’s no surprise he’d choose to pay tribute to her in such a personal way. And let’s be honest, it’s totally fitting that he’d choose to immortalize her lips in ink, considering that the two have shared so many liplocks over the past year. All in all, it’s a pretty sweet way to honor one’s lover. However, there’s a chance the new tatts could spark some critiques from Shanna Moakler.

The Hollywood Exes star initially claimed to be fine with her ex starting a new relationship but, since then, she’s taken shots at the highly publicized romance. This past May, she accused Kourtney Kardashian and her sister, Kim, of “destroying” her family. She previously claimed that Kim had an affair with her ex-husband that allegedly ended their marriage. Kardashian has since denied the claims. Since then, Shanna Moakler has made other comments about the couple’s activities, though she recently denied having commented on their engagement.

The celebrity pair don’t seem to be paying any attention to the noise, though. If anything, they’ve only gotten closer as have their families. The drummer seems happy to have the reality TV star, who even accompanied him on his first flight since his 2008 plane crash. And if the rumors are to be believed, the musician could feature heavily on her family’s upcoming Hulu show.

It’s probably fair to say that this won’t be the last time Travis Barker pays tribute to Kourtney Kardashian ahead of their big day. And we’ll also be keeping our eyes peeled for any more thoughts from Shanna Moakler.