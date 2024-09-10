Travis Kelce Went Full Bucket Hat In Latest Hang Out With Taylor Swift And Patrick Mahomes, And The Reactions Are Hilariously Merciless
The bucket hat (among other things) got the internet talking!
Of course, Taylor Swift’s upcoming projects and Eras Tour turn heads. Yes, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes leading the Kansas City Chiefs to so many victories also gets folks talking. However, this weekend, this trio was making headlines for simply attending the U.S. Open to watch some tennis. While there is lots to talk about when it comes to this outing, the reactions to Kelce’s bucket hat and the images of him with his longtime friend and teammate specifically are merciless and hilarious.
As you can see in the image below, Travis Kelce showed up to the U.S. Open in a Gucci fit, and yes, that included the bucket hat (which was covering the new longer hair do he’s been rocking recently). The man is known for his fun fashion sense and bold choices, and this look surely fits that bill. Along with him, Patrick Mahomes showed up in a black outfit that featured big black sunglasses too:
This image and various videos of the dynamic duo at the match have been going viral – in the same way videos of Kelce and Swift being a cute couple have – and the internet’s reactions have been fantastic!
For example, @MediumSizeMeech saw the photo of Kelce and Mahomes, and they made an A+ reference to one of the best movies of the ‘90s:
Their looks are totally giving big ‘90s energy, especially that bucket hat! And while this person pointed out that Cher would likely disapprove of their outfits, there is no denying that they’d fit right into the rom-com classic.
Meanwhile, @porters had a different movie in mind, as they said these two look like they're in a Super Troopers flick:
Keeping the movie references going, @50FirstTates seemed to be getting 21 Jump Street vibes from the tight end and quarterback. Honestly, I kinda get where they’re coming from too, and you probably will as well after you read their hilarious comparison:
These two 100% give off buddy cop energy most of the time, and that was absolutely emphasized by their outfits.
Do you want to take this to an even more niche place? @JeffEisenband did, as he compared Kelce and Mahomes' looks to characters in the early ‘00s snowboarding game SSX Tricky:
Meanwhile, @NickColeSports was not having as much fun with the bucket hat and general vibes of the photo as others were. He decided to make a bold (and funny) claim about Patrick Mahomes, writing:
Now, that last one might be a bit harsh. However, it is quite funny, seeing as Mahomes went viral for wearing Crocs to a photoshoot, and his wife Brittany trolled him for it. Basically, these two always seem to be wearing things that make them happy, and if they're having fun, that's all that matters.
Overall, while the football players and their partners were having a blast watching some tennis and hanging out, the internet was having a field day with the two men’s looks specifically, and we love to see it.
Now, it’s time to turn our heads to the 2024 TV schedule, so we can watch Kelce, Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs play on Sunday, September 15, and see what kind of outfits they turn up in next. Who knows, maybe they’ll keep this ‘90s buddy cop vibe going, I know I’d be here for it, and I’m sure the internet would be too.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.