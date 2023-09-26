Amidst Taylor Swift Dating Rumors Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend Spoke Out About Him Allegedly Cheating, But Not So Fast

Following a whirlwind weekend for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce , the NFL star’s ex-girlfriend Maya Benberry spoke out about the football player. Two days after the pop star appeared at the Kansas City Chiefs game , where she was seen in his suite at the stadium and walking out of the game with the tight end, rumors have been running wild about whether they’re a couple or not. Now, Benberry has accused her ex of cheating, however, there are contradicting reports that say otherwise.

Travis Kelce’s Ex Claimed 'Once A Cheater, Always A Cheater'

Maya Benberry, who won Kelce’s E! dating show Catching Kelce in 2016, claimed that her ex was unfaithful. According to The Daily Mail , she issued a warning to Taylor Swift about the football player, saying:

Only time will tell but like the saying always goes, once a cheater, always a cheater.

She said she was speaking about “the man that I knew him to be when we dated.” Right before that, the marketing and brand consulting expert spoke highly of Swift while explaining why she thought the singer should be cautious. Benberry said:

Taylor seems like such a fun girl with a beautiful spirit so I wish her the best of luck but I wouldn’t be a girls' girl if I didn’t advise her to be smart! I’m sure by now she has mastered the ability to see who is really there for her - and who is just using her.

Benberry and Kelce were together for a few months before they broke up. At the time she accused him of cheating through now-deleted tweets, per The Daily Mail. After they went their separate ways, the football player went on to date Kayla Nicole, a sports broadcaster.

Not long after these allegations were published, another article was posted claiming Travis Kelce never cheated on Maya Benberry.

Another Source Said Travis Kelce Never Cheated On Maya Benberry

Travis Kelce reportedly never cheated on the Catching Kelce winner Maya Benberry, according to a source who spoke with TMZ . They also said, the football player and his ex reportedly haven’t talked in five years. Continuing to speak about her comments in The Daily Mail, the source said the statement was:

A poor excuse of someone trying to get her 15 min of fame.

With these contradicting claims, it’s unclear who is telling the truth. However, according to this source, who is reportedly close to Kelce, he wasn’t able to publicize his breakup with Benberry because of a contract in place with the network. So, if this report is accurate, that would mean the two called their relationship off a month after Catching Kelce ended, but they weren’t allowed to make that public knowledge until later.

Since rumors about Swift and Kelce started swirling, there have been lots of reports and claims made about their status as a couple. Last week, Travis Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce, made a comment about the pair that people took as confirmation, but he was actually joking about his brother and the “Anti-Hero” singer . There has also been a lot of speculation about whether these two are together or not following them leaving the Chiefs game together to go get dinner with the team.

Ultimately, nothing has been confirmed about Swift, Kelce and these claims about the tight end cheating on Maya Benberry. As the situation develops, we’ll be sure to keep you posted.