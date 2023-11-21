'It's Not Particularly My Cup Of Tea': Kylie Kelce Opens Up About All The Attention Her Family Has Received Because Of Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift's Relationship
As Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship continues to be a scorching hot topic, interest in the entire Kelce family has also reached new heights. Between Travis and his brother Jason Kelce playing in the Super Bowl and co-hosting the popular podcast New Heights together, added to the ongoing romantic relationship between the pop star and Kansas City Chiefs tight end, there’s a lot of interest in the family, including Jason’s wife Kylie Kelce. Now, the partner of the Philadelphia Eagles center has opened up about all this newfound attention and why it’s “not particularly [her] cup of tea.”
Understandably, Kylie Kelce is not the biggest fan of the spotlight that has been thrust on her family. While speaking with Spectrum News Kansas City before the Chiefs vs. Eagles game, she was asked about this uptick in attention. She said:
Honestly, this is totally relatable. There’s a whole lot of attention on the Kelce family right now. Travis knows he “brought all this attention to” him, and he’s fine with it. But, even he said the NFL was “overdoing” its coverage of him and Swift at one point. However, for Kylie Kelce, who is not as used to the attention, she’d rather be behind the camera.
This isn’t a new point of view though. Kylie Kelce also didn’t want to be interviewed for Jason Kelce’s documentary Kelce, which she explained on the brothers’ podcast New Heights. Like many people, she simply does not love attention. However, since the family has a lot of it right now, she’s excited to use it for a good cause.
While the entire Kelce family was in Kansas City for the brothers’ game against each other, Kylie helped put on a field hockey camp for kids (she used to play in college). Speaking to the local news outlet, she explained that the spotlight she has has been beneficial when it comes to putting on community events like this. She said:
Even though all this attention isn’t her cup of tea – which who can blame her, it’s a lot – she is using it for a fantastic cause, which is incredible!
As of this writing, Taylor Swift and Kylie Kelce have not been publicly seen together. While the popstar has been spotted doing fun handshakes with Brittany Mahomes at Chiefs games, and hanging out with Donna Kelce in the player’s suite, she has not been seen with Kylie of Jason Kelce yet.
At the moment, Taylor Swift’s latest project, The Eras Tour, is in its international leg, so she wasn’t able to attend the Kelce brothers' most recent game. However, she’s about to go on a break, so maybe we’ll get to see her hanging out with Travis’ sister-in-law and brother. If that happens, we’ll be sure to let you know. In the meantime, you can catch both the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs games on the 2023 TV schedule, and you can learn more about Kylie Kelce and her family by streaming Kelce with an Amazon Prime subscription.
