We've Reached The Point In The Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Romance Where His Barber Is Speaking Out: 'Things Have Changed'

Ever since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship went public, it feels like any person who has the slightest connection to the power couple has been asked about them. From Kelce’s teammates, including Patrick Mahomes, to sports journalists like Erin Andrews -- who jokingly took some credit for the couple -- to people who have worked with Swift on screen, it feels like if someone interacted with the two, they’ve had to speak publicly about it. Now, the three-time Super Bowl champ’s barber has fielded questions about his client’s girlfriend, and he explained that while they’re a great couple, “things have changed.”

Patrick Regan spoke about his friendship with Travis Kelce, and the attention they’ve both received following the football player and Swift taking their relationship public. While things have changed for everyone in this story, the barber is really happy for his friend, as he said on Your Day Off @Hairdustry; A Podcast about the Hair Industry! :

It’s kind of cool to see because I know her as a person, and she’s just a really nice person. She’s very interested in what you're saying. She doesn’t act like the most famous celebrity in the world. She’s a very nice person, and she’s a good girlfriend to my friend. So, it’s pretty cool, it doesn’t seem too crazy to me.

While he loves Swift and Kelce together, he did note that things have changed. On the podcast, he said the attention he and his client got a few months ago when people thought they were making the fade haircut popular (which they weren’t, it’s been around forever, as Regan said) was overwhelming. To that point, he talked about other things that have changed over the last nine months, saying:

However, things have changed. He had to change houses. So, things have changed for me, now I have to drive further and there’s more security. Travis is one of my bros, I used to just go sleep at his house every weekend, so things have kind of changed a little bit now.

Back in October 2023, not long after Swift and Kelce took their relationship public, it was reported that the tight end was going to great lengths for it by moving house. The football player ended up buying a new house that had more privacy, because security was starting to be a problem at his old home in Kansas City.

So, it makes sense that Regan noted how things have changed. I’m sure going over to Kelce’s new private mansion, which likely has more security at all times, is not the same as going to his old house back when he wasn’t a household name.

However, despite this change, the barber is thrilled for his pal, as he said:

I’m happy for him and seeing the stardom that he’s getting, because he’s just a normal guy too.

At this point, as Taylor Swift keeps releasing projects and touring around the world and Travis Kelce gets ready for the football season to kick into high gear, their relationship is still highly covered. However, it feels like everyone has gotten used to them being together.

Also, as Patrick Regan noted, they’re great together. The attention might be a lot, and the precautions Kelce has to take now might be new, but all around, he’s excited for his friend. It reminds me a lot of the great take Patrick Mahomes had about the “buzz” Swift brought to the NFL. They both seem to really support Kelce, however, they’re very aware (and not in a bad way) of the changes that have come over the last few months because of his relationship.