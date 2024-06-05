We've Reached The Point In The Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Romance Where His Barber Is Speaking Out: 'Things Have Changed'
"Everything Has Changed"
Ever since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship went public, it feels like any person who has the slightest connection to the power couple has been asked about them. From Kelce’s teammates, including Patrick Mahomes, to sports journalists like Erin Andrews -- who jokingly took some credit for the couple -- to people who have worked with Swift on screen, it feels like if someone interacted with the two, they’ve had to speak publicly about it. Now, the three-time Super Bowl champ’s barber has fielded questions about his client’s girlfriend, and he explained that while they’re a great couple, “things have changed.”
Patrick Regan spoke about his friendship with Travis Kelce, and the attention they’ve both received following the football player and Swift taking their relationship public. While things have changed for everyone in this story, the barber is really happy for his friend, as he said on Your Day Off @Hairdustry; A Podcast about the Hair Industry! :
While he loves Swift and Kelce together, he did note that things have changed. On the podcast, he said the attention he and his client got a few months ago when people thought they were making the fade haircut popular (which they weren’t, it’s been around forever, as Regan said) was overwhelming. To that point, he talked about other things that have changed over the last nine months, saying:
Back in October 2023, not long after Swift and Kelce took their relationship public, it was reported that the tight end was going to great lengths for it by moving house. The football player ended up buying a new house that had more privacy, because security was starting to be a problem at his old home in Kansas City.
So, it makes sense that Regan noted how things have changed. I’m sure going over to Kelce’s new private mansion, which likely has more security at all times, is not the same as going to his old house back when he wasn’t a household name.
However, despite this change, the barber is thrilled for his pal, as he said:
At this point, as Taylor Swift keeps releasing projects and touring around the world and Travis Kelce gets ready for the football season to kick into high gear, their relationship is still highly covered. However, it feels like everyone has gotten used to them being together.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Also, as Patrick Regan noted, they’re great together. The attention might be a lot, and the precautions Kelce has to take now might be new, but all around, he’s excited for his friend. It reminds me a lot of the great take Patrick Mahomes had about the “buzz” Swift brought to the NFL. They both seem to really support Kelce, however, they’re very aware (and not in a bad way) of the changes that have come over the last few months because of his relationship.
Now, as Swift and Kelce’s hiatus from work ends and the Eras Tour continues while the football season gets started, it’ll be fun to see how their relationship evolves. As Travis Kelce and those in their inner circle continue to do interviews for upcoming projects and occasionally chat about this high-profile relationship, we’ll be sure to keep you posted.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.