I Can't Get Over This Story About Tom Holland Just Casually Swinging By To See Zendaya On The Euphoria Set

After a four-year wait, fans can finally look forward to seeing Euphoria for its third season amid the 2026 TV schedule. Fans will finally be able to revisit their favorite characters during what may or may not be the final stretch of the Sam Levinson-created drama series. With that, series lead Zendaya was, of course, on hand to film her scenes as Rue Bennett and, as a co-star recently revealed, the starlet's fiancée, Tom Holland, and a sweet habit of dropping by the set to see her.

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s relationship has been truly lovely to see, and they've proven time and time again why they’re couples goals. Ever since they started dating in 2017 after meeting while making Spider-Man: Homecoming, the two have been inseparable on-and-off the set. I already thought it was cute that Holland visited his future wife on the set of Dune: Part Two. However, now, I'm really swooning, as Euphoria’s Chloe Cherry recalled to People at the 2026 WWD Style Awards how Holland would swing by (no pun intended) the set of the hit TV show:

Oh my God, Tom Holland would always come to set. But it was so funny how Zendaya could just casually call Tom and be like, ‘Hey, babe, do you want to stop by set? Yeah, we're just over here.’ And he would just come roll up. And I was like, ‘Oh wow.’ I hope one day I have that privilege on set.

I mean, wouldn’t many of us want that feeling? It’s incredibly romantic for Zendaya to have a boyfriend who’s only a phone call away if she’d like him to visit. Talk about a man who has no problem being there for his lady.

Honestly, Tom Holland's eagerness to see his partner on set pretty much tracks with what we know about his affection for her. After all, he's showed up for her in plenty of ways. Holland was notably present while she was on the Challengers red carpet and even helped prep for her athletic movie role by feeding her tennis balls. It's been said by plenty of actors that shooting a TV series is tough, so I would think that it was comforting for Zendaya to have Holland present amid long days of filming Euphoria.

HBO Max: Plans start from $10.99 a month

Euphoria is available to stream on HBO Max now, so why not sign up? Get the Basic with Ads plan for $10.99 a month, or go add-free. Either way, you'll get access to thousands of movies, shows, documentaries, and more.

There have also been other ways in which the Onward actor has supported his partner. He once defended Zendaya from paparazzi as they were leaving their car. Holland also (jovially) corrected a reporter who called his soon-to-be wife his “girlfriend” and not his "fiancée." Holland has said that he is protective of his relationship, wanting it to be “as sacred as possible.” As someone who loves this couple, I hope these two will go the distance in their romance, and I can’t wait to see what else is in store for them down the line.

In the interim, though, both A-listers are staying booked and busy, as they have different projects lined up. Both will even star alongside each other in Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey. Euphoria Season 3 will be a solo venture for Zendaya, though, as she'll continue to help tell the now-adult Rue's story. I'm excited to see the new episodes and, while checking them out, I'll definitely have Tom Holland's sweet set visits in the back of my head.

The new season of Euphoria is set to arrive this coming April on HBO. In the meantime, stream the first two seasons using an HBO Max subscription.