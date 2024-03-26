Two 90 Day Fiancé Couples Have Officially Split, But Only One Update Was Confirmed Via...Rap Song?

Something must be in the water, because the past few days have brought about news of the potential end to not one, but two marriages in the 90 Day Fiancé world. It's certainly not the first instance where married couples have split following their time with the show, but what's wilder than the timing of these is that one cast member made his relationship status public with a new rap. Which, I mean, fans obviously have to listen to.

Unfortuately for audiences — but maybe fortunate for cast members — there are no tell-alls that happen after TLC stars split when the cameras aren't rolling. That said, all involved have been pretty forthcoming about the reasons why they are no longer together, so we do have some details to share about what went wrong for each couple.

(Image credit: Discovery+)

Vanessa Confirms She And Colt Johnson Are No Longer Together

After pictures of Colt Johnson's dating profile started making rounds online, 90 Day Fiancé fans feared he was stepping out on his wife, Vanessa Guerra. The couple hasn't been featured in the franchise since Colt broke his leg filming for 90 Day: The Last Resort, and Vanessa told fans they didn't expect to appear again. Thankfully, she was kind enough to put to rest the speculation about her husband cheating and confirmed on Instagram Stories (via 90DayFianceNow) that they are no longer together when a fan asked if the rumors were true:

Thanks, but no. I left him over a month ago.

When asked why the relationship didn't work out, Vanessa replied she was no longer in love with Colt. It doesn't seem like we'll see her on any future spinoffs to expand on that, but there are quite a few seasons available with a Max subscription that could hint at the various troubles of their relationship.

As readers might remember, Colt was accused of cheating on his girlfriend Jess Caroline with Vanessa, only to eventually enter a relationship with the latter. Colt still has yet to publicly comment on the state of his marriage.

(Image credit: TLC)

Jibri Bell Finally Confirms Miona Split, But With A Rap Song

Jibri Bell took to Instagram in October of 2023 to say he was still married to Miona, but it seems like the situation has changed. In a new video uploaded to his Instagram account, Bell released a rap song with a lengthy caption confirming that his marriage to Miona is over. Take a look:

A post shared by Jibri Bell (@jibribell) A photo posted by on

Jibri essentially states in the song that they fought a lot, had trouble with their families and that he ultimately left because he didn't see her as the woman who would be the mother of his children. The performed nature of it all doesn't soften the blow of his words a bit, and I could imagine it would sting a little for Miona to hear.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's a shocking way to confirm a split, even for a guy who tried to sell his pants for tens of thousands of dollars online. Miona has not commented on the video, nor has she changed her last name on her social media handles either. This could be a sign their relationship is still salvageable or that she hasn't thought of doing it yet. I'll be watching to see if she does respond, or if she decides to release her own rap song in response.

In what may be a bit ironic, both splits were announced in the midst of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? which airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Neither couple is involved in the spinoff, but they may have some more single cast members to pal around with by the end of the season.