90 Day Fiancé's Jibri Bell Speaks Out Following Rumors Of Split From Miona

90 Day Fiancé fans have seen a lot of couples split up over the years after their time in the franchise, so when rumors surfaced pointing to Jibri and Miona Bell being on the outs, people jumped on that potential shocker. After all, the pair had their fair share of struggles during Season 9, especially with Jibri being hesitant to move out to Los Angeles and away from his parents in South Dakota. Fortunately, Jibri was ready to speak on the situation and ended the speculation about his current status with Miona.

Take a journey over to Jibri's social media or to Miona's IG page, and something obvious will likely stand out, for it seems each has completely removed the other person from their online profiles, which now make no mention of married statuses. Furthermore, it seems that Jibri is traveling abroad in Thailand while Miona is hanging out in California. Neither has addressed why they aren't traveling together, so one fan hopped into Jibri's latest post to directly ask: "What happened to Miona?"

Jibri didn't respond to that open-ended question, but CinemaBlend noticed he did respond after another commenter voiced the hope that the 90 Day couple was still married. In a short (but seemingly definitive) statement, Jibri wrote the following:

yes. ❤️

So at least Jibri confirmed that he's still married to Miona, but the question remains of what's going on with those social media accounts. Jibri hasn't featured a picture with Miona on his page since he announced over a year ago that they'd be appearing in Season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé. The same is largely true of Miona, who doesn't have a photo with Jibri on her timeline until one travels back to the summer of 2022. While they may still be married, it seems odd that they haven't shared any photos together in quite some time.

Perhaps this is just another purposeful stunt by the influencer couple, who didn't balk from selling a pair of pants to help cultivate a pretty sizable combined following from their single season. Perhaps it was intentional that they started excluding each other from photos, and this was all a stunt to generate interest and get them on a new spinoff of 90 Day Fiancé. It certainly seems like they've gotten some attention, but so far, the only way to see them on TV is by rewatching their season with a Max subscription.

One thing we do know is that after Jibri and Miona got married on 90 Day Fiancé, they made it out of North Dakota and moved to California. A new season could highlight their life together in California or whatever led Jibri on this trip to Thailand while his wife is supposedly hanging out at home and posting stuff for her business. Given Jibri's update, I wouldn't rule out that she's scheduled content during the journey and could be traveling with him. Perhaps, given the circulating rumors, we'll learn more soon from the couple.

90 Day Fiancé Season 10 airs new episodes on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tune in to see the new cast members alongside some familiar faces, and see which couples will get married.