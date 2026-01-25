Two Survivor 50 Players Have Almost No Chance If The Pregame Press Is To Be Believed

We’re a month away from the long-anticipated premiere of Survivor 50, and it’s starting to look like two players have almost no shot at winning. On an island filled with previous winners and some legendary players widely considered among the best in the game’s history, it looks like everyone’s collective focus is actually on the unknown. More specifically, it’s on Savannah and Rizo from Survivor 49 because they’re determined not to repeat the mistakes of Heroes Vs Villains.

Widely considered one of, if not the greatest seasons in Survivor history, Heroes Vs Villains featured one cast member, Russell Hantz, who had just filmed the prior season and was completely unknown to the players. They wound up being blindsided by his hyper-aggressive gameplay as he steamrolled his way to Final Tribal Council. Many of the castaways from the season later said they would have eliminated him immediately if they had been able to watch his season.

Now, everyone is in a similar position with Savannah and Rizo. As an audience, we all just watched them play Survivor 49 and have a great sense of who they are as players and people. The other twenty-two players in Fiji, however, didn’t get the same chance, as Survivor 50 was filmed before 49 aired. Now, the exit press filmed in the days prior to 50 is coming out, and not surprisingly, many of the legends are openly saying they’re terrified of the unknown entities.

In this brief clip posted by Survivor’s official Instagram account, a handful of the players were asked who they consider the biggest threats. The most common answer by a longshot was Rizo and Savannah.

Dee, Angelina and Ozzy all called out the 49 players and said they’re worried about the lack of information. They said they’re “wild cards,” who nobody knows anything about. Cirie summed up her reluctance to play with them in even clearer terms…

I’d rather the devil I know versus the devil I don’t know.

Earlier in the same clip, Christian said the most dangerous people in returning seasons are always the most normal ones. What he means is the people who don’t have a clear and obvious reason to get voted off are more likely to make deep runs in the game. The problem for Savannah and Rizo is that they both have really obvious reasons to get voted off: they have seen everyone else’s season(s), but no one else has seen their season. It’s an imbalance in power that is going to single them out.

That’s going to be a problem for the former winners too. Dee and Kyle have something very obvious that sets them apart from the rest of the group. The other players know they can win the game, and that’s going to make them less normal. As an unknown player who also won, that’s going to make Savannah a double threat, though it’s unclear if she’s planning on actually telling anyone she won or if she’s going to try and lie. We do know for sure she planned on playing a very different game; so, it'll be interesting to see how that goes.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Regardless, as a Survivor superfan, I am maybe the most hyped I have ever been for a season of television. Of course I have my issues with who was chosen on the cast and with the format of the season, but I’m putting all of that negativity aside and locking in. This cast is just too epic to not be overjoyed, and since this might be the last time we get to see legends like Cirie, Colby and Coach, the last of whom is already making wild headlines, I am determined to enjoy it.