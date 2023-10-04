The Early Aughts Underwear Showing Trend Is Apparently Back, And Sydney Sweeney Is Championing It

Once baggy jeans took over, it didn’t take very long for early aughts movies and fashion trends to start cycling in. I’ve seen some people rocking low-rise jeans in recent months (never gonna happen for me) and even a few whale tails on celebs like Behati Prinsloo , but now apparently the peekaboo underwear trend is back too. Now, Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney recently has the look, and she managed to do it in a glam way.

While back in the day, the showing underwear trend typically had to do with boxers peeking out of baggy jeans, Sweeney changed things up quite a bit. As part of the Miu Miu look, she wore white underwear underneath a glam black tweed two-piece suit. The look had charm despite its clashing ethos and it’s not the first time dichotomies have been in of late. Take a look.

(Image credit: (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images))

Babydoll dress with ugly shoes. Clashing prints. Bright hair colors with mismatched, equally bright clothing items. Sandals and printed socks. Crocs and socks. Ugly fashion has been making a comeback probably since around the time everyone (including Jason Sudeikis) was messing with tie dye kits during the pandemic, and the underwear peeking out of the skirt is simply the latest example of the trend.

Sydney Sweeney, who has notably worn "butt necklaces" and other trendy wares in the past including Barbiecore for her birthday, was a natural fit for an event at Paris Fashion Week. She attended with Lucille Hancock at the Palais d'Iena in Paris France on October 3. The look might have felt out of left field but a slew of looks the brand sported on the runway also incorporated the same trend, including this one, so it really does seem like Miu Miu is trying to make "fetch" happen when it comes to this trend.

(Image credit: (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images))

As you can see, the model behind wore the peekaboo underwear trend as well. Later that night, Sydney Sweeney swapped outfits for an after dinner look that included a collared top, a headband and bottoms that were channeling the early 2000s a bit less, but like her character Cassie frequently inspires through her fashion on Euphoria, she may have just been a trendsetter here.

(Image credit: (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Miu Miu))

In case you wondered, Miu Miu seemingly has some incentive to push peekaboo underwear this season. The brand has debuted several underwear looks to the public, and the sequined versions cost $5,600. Yes, $5,600. The Jersey and ribbed versions many of the models and Sydney Sweeney were sporting cost between $395 for a jersey panty with the Miu Miu logo and $595 for the ribbed version. I guess at that price point, you really would want it all hanging out.