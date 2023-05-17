Adam Levine Shared A Photo Of Wife Behati Prinsloo In An Exposed Thong: 'Happy Birthday Baby'

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have stuck together over a tumultuous past several months, as the former The Voice star was alleged to be involved with multiple women outside of his marriage. While she was allegedly “upset” during the course of the events after Levine’s cheating scandal broke , the two refused to call it quits and the couple welcomed their third child in January . Now, it’s her birthday, so of course Levine shouted out his wife… also posting a photo of her in an exposed thong while holding their kid.

The exposed thong aka “the whale tail” has only recently started making a comeback after first becoming a fashion trend in the early aughts. Former model Heidi Klum was one of the first to rock the exposed thong again, so it’s not a massive surprise Prinsloo, who also has a model background, might follow suit.

While it might be an outside-the-box photo for a birthday message, the image is also sweet of Prinsloo holding their little one. It's also another clear indication the two are making an effort to be in the public eye and supportive of one another following the scandal that initially broke when Sumner Stroh claimed in September of 2022 she'd been with Levine for nearly a year. The couple also has been photographed holding hands and smiling in recent months.

On top of that it serves the additional purpose of showing off his family without sharing the actual face of his kid, which falls in line with the avoiding pics of kids trend Katherine Schwarzenegger and other celebrities also employ. He captioned the photo “Happy Birthday Baby.”

The model and mom of three turned 35 this week and celebrated with some donuts she shared to her Instagram Stories and also some family time. She also posted her own birthday message with Levine in it (and no exposed thong this time) thanking those who reached out with well wishes on her big day.

I’d guess Behati Prinsloo would have had to approve this picture or else it probably wouldn’t still be on social, and the look seems intentional given she also seems to be rocking a gold belly chain. In the past, the model has been one to take chances on fashion looks and to subvert expectations when it comes to what’s expected of moms. In fact, when she was pregnant with her third child following daughters Dusty Rose and Gio Grace -- and amidst all the scandal brouhaha -- she participated in a pregnancy photo shoot that involved My Little Pony and a Burger King crown. That too was very memorable.

I guess if you got it, thong it.