Johnny Depp is officially back in Hollywood, at least as far as his career is concerned. His 2026 movie release , Ebenezer, just topped the domestic box office, marking his first major studio release in eight years. But while the actor is making his way back onto movie screens ( even for lesser pay ), he's apparently in no hurry to return to living in the United States. In fact, he's been spending most of his time somewhere that sounds an awful lot like a vacation destination.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star recently spoke with The Wall Street Journal about his childhood, his unlikely introduction to acting and where he calls home these days. I knew Depp owned an island in the Bahamas, but I hadn't realized just how much time he actually spends there. According to the 63-year-old actor:

Today, I live most of the time in the Bahamas. It’s where I’ve found total peace and quiet. Nobody's pointing a camera at me or staring.

I suppose having your own island makes avoiding the paparazzi considerably easier. And considering how much attention Depp's personal life has received over the years, I can understand why he'd want somewhere he can go about his day without somebody pointing a camera at him.

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Yet what I found particularly interesting was how the Oscar nominee described the property itself. Depp purchased Little Hall's Pond Cay, a 45-acre island in the Bahamas, in 2004 for a reported $3.6 million. And while I pictured some enormous Caribbean mansion, his description of the place sounds surprisingly modest. He continued:

I bought my 1940s wood house in 2004 and added a yurt and a painting studio. Art continues to be a sanctuary that lets me process the world around me.

A wooden house, a yurt and somewhere to paint. Not exactly what I would have pictured for the man who spent years playing one of Disney's most recognizable characters, but I can appreciate the appeal.

Depp also told the publication that he enjoys reading and playing guitar in his music studio, which sounds about right for somebody who originally moved to Los Angeles hoping to make it as a musician.

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His current living situation is especially interesting considering how frequently his family moved when he was growing up. Depp recalled relocating approximately 40 times during his childhood, particularly after his family moved from Kentucky to Florida. The constant changes made it difficult to settle in, and he described himself as an outsider.

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Music eventually became his escape. His mother gave him an acoustic guitar when he was 12, and by 1983, Depp had moved to Los Angeles with his band, hoping to make a career out of playing music. Then he met Nicolas Cage.

According to Depp, the two became friends after Cage started attending his band's performances. Eventually, Cage suggested that he try acting and helped connect him with an agent. That led to his film debut in 1984's A Nightmare on Elm Street, followed by the career that made him one of Hollywood's biggest stars.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Of course, his relationship with Hollywood became considerably more complicated in recent years. Depp stepped away from major American studio productions amid legal battles with his ex-wife, Amber Heard , including their highly publicized 2022 defamation trial. He continued working internationally, appearing in the French film Jeanne du Barry and directing Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness.

Now, he's back with Ti West's Ebenezer, which opened Nov. 13 and earned an estimated $19 million domestically during its first weekend. But does the box-office win signal a larger Hollywood comeback? Only time will tell, but Depp has another major American release on the horizon: Day Drinker, a thriller co-starring Penélope Cruz, arriving on the 2027 movie schedule . Still, his latest comments suggest returning to American movies doesn't necessarily mean returning to a US address.

The '80s heartthrob has owned his Bahamian retreat for more than two decades, so this isn't some sudden relocation following his Hollywood troubles. But hearing him describe how much time he spends there gives a better idea of what his life looks like these days. After years of playing Jack Sparrow, I suppose it's fitting that Johnny Depp found a little peace on an island of his own.