People Are Complaining About The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives Spinoff (But I Get It, It's Weird)

If you’ve ever watched The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, you know there’s no shortage of drama. Just look at Taylor Frankie Paul, who’s had a swingers scandal, the cancellation of her season of The Bachelorette, custody issues with her children, and chaos surrounding production. But the Hulu reality series was popular and created a lot of buzz, so I was not surprised when they announced the spinoff, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County, currently on the 2026 TV schedule. However, the fact that it feels like the majority of the women in the new show are not Mormon and that some aren’t even wives is a bit weird and an interesting choice, considering the title, and viewers (including myself) have taken notice.

To catch you up in case you haven’t seen the original series, Jen Affleck, a 20-something Mormon wife and mother, joined MomTok in Utah to fight against the typical social norms and stereotypes that are common within the religion. After appearing in Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars as a celebrity contestant alongside fellow Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt, the mother of three with a fourth on the way decided to stay in Southern California, citing the fracturing of MomTok and the need for therapy to recover from everything that happened.

Seeming to instead have decided to jump right into another reality series, which again is an interesting choice, Jen has brought together a new group of friends, all of whom are mothers with their own drama and secrets, but who are not all Mormon, despite the show’s name. One has even admitted to signing on for the heightened visibility reality TV brings.

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The Cast of The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives: Orange County Are Not Necessarily Mormon (Or Wives)

It’s hard not to notice that The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County is a cast divided into two groups, with the women who are Mormons being outnumbered by the women who are not. In the season premiere, cast member Aspyn Ovard (who's got a memorable storyline about being part of a throuple) says, “We’ve all been shaped by Mormonism in one way or another,” which is a bit of a vague statement when we don’t know all the details of the backgrounds of many of these women, and even she makes it clear that she’s very closed off to the church and its teachings.

I'm not the only one who has noticed this either, as this conversation has popped up all over social media, including places like Reddit, where fans have asked why non-Mormons are "even on the show." I get it's weird to call out someone's religious preferences, but when your show is called Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, I do think that leads to a certain expectation.

When you’re in the business of entertainment, building a franchise off of something successful and popular makes sense. But it’s hard to escape the weirdness of not really delivering on what your show’s title promises. All of this is not to say that the women who make up the OC spinoff cast don’t have compelling lives of their own, because they do, but the religious branding doesn’t entirely fit and feels like more of a subplot than a main focus, like it is in the original series.

And it all makes me wonder if the title should have just been something more reflective of Jen Affleck specifically? Just spitballing here.

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The Mormons In The OC Spinoff Tend To Come Off As The Villains

For a reality show that’s supposed to be centered around Mormons, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County actually positions them to be the villains of the season. McCall DaPron, the older sister of the OG series’ Mayci Neeley, exhibits confrontational behavior. She gets into frequent clashes with other cast members, often leaving them to wonder whether it’s possible to keep this friend group together.

Her strong commitment to her faith and her efforts to share it with others, including best friend and co-star Jordan McClanahan (whom she successfully converted), rubs anyone not as devoted the wrong way. This is especially true when her need to influence others’ opinions and actions creates conflict.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has had a seemingly endless amount of drama and scandals over four seasons, which are streaming with a Hulu subscription, but Mayci always came across like the most supportive one of the group on that show, where McCall seems less inclined to stay neutral. It’s hard to know how much of the drama is manipulated with editing, but it’s another interesting choice on a series that already seems to be trying to break its own formula.

All of this said, if there ends up being a second season of the OC spinoff, I will still definitely be tuning in!

Between Jen being pregnant with her fourth child at the same time she decides she wants a divorce, Aspyn trying to get her ex-husband to spend time with her current throuple, and Salomé Andrea figuring out if she can reconcile with a man she began dating in ninth grade and couldn’t marry in the Mormon church before she ultimately walked away from both, it is all definitely weird, but just weird enough to make me want to see what happens next.